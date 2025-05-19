ETV Bharat / bharat

Foreign Secretary Briefs Parliamentary Panel On Issues Related To Pakistan

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday briefed a parliamentary committee on the India-Pakistan military conflict in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The meeting of Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, was attended by members, including the TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, the Congress' Rajeev Shukla and Deepender Hooda, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and the BJP's Aparajita Sarangi and Arun Govil.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the Indian Armed Forces carrying out Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent military actions between the two countries.