Foreign Policy Issues Don't Lie Within Remit Of State Govts: MEA

New Delhi: Foreign policy issues do not lie within the remit of state governments, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday following reports that two Myanmarese rebel groups signed a merger pact recently in presence of Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

Myanmar's anti-junta groups from Chin state - the Chinland Council (CC) and the Interim Chin National Consultative Council (ICNCC) - signed the merger agreement in Aizawl, according to the reports.

"We have seen some reports on the matter. Our position on the situation in Myanmar is well known," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "I would also like to reiterate that foreign policy issues do not lie within the remit of state governments," he said, responding to a question during his weekly media briefing.