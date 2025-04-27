Will India Avenge the Pahalgam Attack? An Expert Speaks

Hyderabad: Will India avenge the Pahalgam attack? If so, how? These are vital questions which are doing the rounds and dominating coffee table discussions across the country.

Amid revenge cries, a USA-based foreign affairs expert, shed light on India's possible moves and geopolitical implications in times of economic headwinds.

Professor Muqtedar Khan of Delaware University in a conversation with ETV Bharat talked about India's dilemma in going for a full-scale war with Pakistan. However, he also presented his version of what kind of war can benefit or harm India. Here are excerpts:

Is India-Pakistan on the verge of war?

Prof. Muqtedar Khan: After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India is facing a dilemma that how to respond to Pakistan? These are turbulent times as the US tariff policy is affecting the world economy and the pitfalls of Trump's decision on the Indian economy can't be ignored. In such a situation, PM Modi, who is under pressure from his countrymen, faces a big dilemma. A war between India and Pakistan is going to hit the economy badly. If he has to decide for a war, then he will have to prove at the international level that Pakistan was responsible for Pahalgam attack. On the other hand, if a step like surgical strike is taken, then Pakistan will also react.

People's expectations are already high after the jingoistic rhetoric of PM Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh about teaching Pakistan a lesson. Again, if big steps are not taken, then they have to face the displeasure of the people.

What can be the implications of a full-scale war with Pakistan?

Prof. Muqtedar Khan: If a small-scale war against Pakistan takes place, then it will benefit only Pakistan. This is because in a short war, the people there will support the army and the government. In case, India fights a full-scale war, then Pakistan's economy will sink. The country will suffer huge losses. The loss will be so colossal that the economically weak Pakistan will go 10 to 15 years backwards. However, in a long war, India will also suffer economic losses.'

In such a situation, the challenge before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that he will have to decide that this fight should not be so big that it becomes an international issue and not so small that Pakistan gets the benefit out of it.

Will Trump really support Modi in case of war?

Prof. Muqtedar Khan: Donald Trump has voiced support for India after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. As far as Trump is concerned, Pakistan is not important to him as the country has become completely isolated at the international level as well. Neither OIC, nor Saudi, UAE nor Iran, no one wants to help Pakistan.

On the other hand, if we talk about America's support to India, then Trump will verbally say you go ahead, we are with you. But too much cannot be expected from Donald Trump as he is focusing more on his country. His eyes will be more on resurrecting the US economy and the tackle recession scenario. It is likely that he won't want to get involved in external matters for some time.

If India does something very big, can the USA put pressure?

Prof. Muqtedar Khan: As far as relations between India and the USA are concerned, Donald Trump sees India as a big economy and a friend. In such a situation, until India does something so big that the USA has to jump in the middle under international pressure, India can enjoy free hand from Trump.

What will be the impact on trade after the visit of the US Vice President?

Prof. Muqtedar Khan: The US Secretary of Treasury has said that India can be the first country to enter into a bilateral trade agreement. I think India had made concessions even before negotiating. Not just tariffs, but Trump is also angered by trade barriers. Didn't anybody notice that last week, India bought 7.4 billion dollars worth of Rafale from France? Didn't the USA notice that India has spent so much on Rafale? Trump will definitely want India to take serious measures that the deficit is compensated.'

What is your take on India Summit?

Prof. Muqtedar Khan: I am happy that I am a part of the India Summit being organised in Hyderabad. This is the best platform for the progressive voice of the world. You must have seen that on the one hand, a very conservative trend is going on in the world. Due to this, democracy and democratic systems are getting weakened. In such a situation, the progressive voices will have to come together and understand that despite the challenge, there is still some room for fightback.