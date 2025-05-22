ETV Bharat / bharat

Forces Alert As Reports Indicate Infiltration Attempts Via Open India-Nepal Border

Bahraich: Security forces are on high alert after intelligence reports indicated that over two dozen Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals are attempting to infiltrate the India-Nepal International Border, officials said.

The suspected infiltrators are believed to have reached Nepal amid a pause in India-Pakistan hostilities triggered by the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Commandant Ganga Singh Udavat of the 42nd Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the paramilitary force tasked with guarding the India-Nepal border, confirmed the reports on Wednesday evening.

"According to specific inputs received from the SSB Force Headquarters, about 35-37 Bangladeshi and Pakistani citizens have crossed over from their respective countries to Nepal. They will try to infiltrate through the open India-Nepal border," Commandant Udavat said.

Commandant Udavat emphasised the SSB's readiness to prevent such attempts. "We are alert 24x7 to counter any attempt by undesirable people to enter India by taking advantage of the open border," he said. With the intelligence inputs, the SSB has intensified patrolling.