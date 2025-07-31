Durg: A victim of alleged human trafficking and forced conversion in Chhattisgarh on Thursday alleged that she was coerced by Bajrang Dal activists to frame nuns in the case. She also admitted giving false statements against nuns after she was forced and assaulted by the members of the right-wing group.

However, the right-wing outfit denied all the charges by the victim, saying they have evidence, including CCTV footage, to prove.

The 21-year-old Kamleshwari Pradhan also alleged that the police did not record her statement properly and claimed that her family has been following Christianity for the last four to five years.

At least three persons, including two nuns, were arrested after they were accused of forced conversion and human trafficking.

Pradhan also claimed the two nuns and another person arrested in the case were innocent and appealed for their release from jail.

'Forced Conversion' Case: Bajrang Dal Forced Me To Frame Nuns, Alleges Chhattisgarh Woman (ETV Bharat)

Responding to the allegations by the tribal women, Bajrang Dal Durg unit convener Ravi Nigam denied all the allegations. “We have neither threatened nor beaten anyone. There are CCTV cameras installed at the railway station; the truth will come out through them,” he said.

Nuns Preethi Mary and Vandana Francis, both from Kerala, along with Sukhman Mandavi, were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Durg railway station in the state on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three women from the tribal-dominated Narayanpur district and trafficking them.

Speaking to the media at her village, Kukrajhor, in the Abujhmad area of Narayanpur, Pradhan claimed she was not being trafficked, as she was going along with the nuns at her own will after receiving consent from her parents. “I was going to Agra with the nuns with the consent of my parents. From there, we were about to go to Bhopal, where we were to be given work at a Christian hospital. We were promised an Rs 10,000 salary per month along with food, clothes, and accommodation,” she said.

Pradhan recounted that she, Mandavi, and two other women from the Orchha area of the district reached Durg station early morning on July 25.

“The nuns, whom I had never met before, arrived a few hours later. Meanwhile, we were confronted by a person. Later, other persons from the Bajrang Dal joined him. They started threatening, abusing, and assaulting us,” she said.

“The railway police then arrived, and we were taken to the (GRP) police station, where a woman, Jyoti Sharma, who identified herself as a right-wing activist, slapped me and threatened me to change my statement. She told me to say I was taken by force. She said if I didn't, my brother would be jailed and beaten up,” Pradhan alleged.

She also claimed the police did not take her 'actual statement' and were 'writing things which she never said.' “When I tried to speak, they told me to be quiet and asked if I wanted to go home,” she said.

“My family has been following Christianity for the last four or five years. My mother used to be ill. We took them to 'changai' sabha (healing meeting); since then she started recovering, after which we started following the faith,” she said while rejecting the allegations of conversion.

The arrest of the two Kerala-based nuns in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Chhattisgarh has triggered a political row, with the Congress and the CPI(M) strongly criticising the move. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, however, accused the opposition of “politicising the matter.” (With inputs from PTI)