No Written, Viva For Appointing President of State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission: SC

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 7 minutes ago

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that no written examination and viva voce would be required for appointment of president of state consumer disputes redressal commissions, since only retired high court judges are appointed to the post.

The Supreme Court says there would be no written test and viva voce required for appointing chief of state consumer disputes redressal commission as the position is filled by retired high court judges.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that no written examination and viva voce would be required for appointment of president of state consumer disputes redressal commissions, since only retired high court judges are appointed to the post.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud was hearing a matter in relation to the appointment of president and members of consumer forums across the country.

During the hearing, the bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, observed that asking a retired high court judge to write the exam for the post was like asking a retired Supreme Court judge to take an exam on environmental law before being appointed to head the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The bench said parties involved in the matter, contended that no written test would be required for the appointment of the president of the state commission where only a retired high court judge can be appointed. “We direct that the requirement of holding written exam and viva voce in terms envisaged shall stand relaxed for the President,” said the bench

The apex court made it clear that the appointment to the post of president of a state commission would be after concurrence with the chief justice of the concerned high court.

The apex court, regarding members of the district consumer disputes redressal commissions, said that if there is no written exam at the district level then it would mean backdoor entry for advocates. The bench said first the Centre should draft the proposed rules, as members of the commission are drawn from finance etc., and then the court will hear the matter.

The apex court, agreeing with Centre’s contention that appointments to district forums should be fair and transparent, directed the government to come back with a proposal for amending the rules.

TAGGED:

Supreme Court

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.