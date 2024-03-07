No Written, Viva For Appointing President of State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that no written examination and viva voce would be required for appointment of president of state consumer disputes redressal commissions, since only retired high court judges are appointed to the post.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud was hearing a matter in relation to the appointment of president and members of consumer forums across the country.

During the hearing, the bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, observed that asking a retired high court judge to write the exam for the post was like asking a retired Supreme Court judge to take an exam on environmental law before being appointed to head the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The bench said parties involved in the matter, contended that no written test would be required for the appointment of the president of the state commission where only a retired high court judge can be appointed. “We direct that the requirement of holding written exam and viva voce in terms envisaged shall stand relaxed for the President,” said the bench

The apex court made it clear that the appointment to the post of president of a state commission would be after concurrence with the chief justice of the concerned high court.

The apex court, regarding members of the district consumer disputes redressal commissions, said that if there is no written exam at the district level then it would mean backdoor entry for advocates. The bench said first the Centre should draft the proposed rules, as members of the commission are drawn from finance etc., and then the court will hear the matter.

The apex court, agreeing with Centre’s contention that appointments to district forums should be fair and transparent, directed the government to come back with a proposal for amending the rules.