'For Pollution-Free India': 5 Cyclists In Their 50s And 60s Take On Kashmir-Kanyakumari Challenge

The cyclists from Mumbai, who started a Kashmir to Kanyakumari expedition left Jammu on Sunday, expressing happiness that they were able to cycle on snow.

Participants of over 4,000 km cycle expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 19, 2025, 5:27 PM IST

Jammu: Five cyclists from Mumbai, who have started a Kashmir to Kanyakumari expedition to spread the message of a "pollution-free India," left Jammu on Sunday morning, expressing happiness that they were able to cycle on snow.

Jammu Zone Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain received the cyclists—aged between 54 and 67 years—before flagging them off with good wishes for their onward journey during which they plan to cover 4080 km in 40 days.

Satish Jadhav (67), Mangal Bhanushali (64), Manoj Chougule (62), Jitendra Jain (56), and Jayanti Gala (54) started their expedition from Lal Chowk, the nerve centre of Srinagar, on January 16 to spread awareness and inspire others to contribute toward building a cleaner, greener India.

"We welcome the group of cyclists and wish them the best of luck in completing their cycling expedition by mid-February. They have come out with a message to safeguard the environment and to have a pollution-free Bharat," the ADGP said after the flag-off.

He said the age of the cyclists also conveys a message, especially to youngsters, to work on their fitness and achieve their goals.

Jadhav said they have started the mission to raise awareness in every city and town along the route. "Cycling is the key to good health. It also helps in safeguarding the environment," he said, expressing resolve to complete the journey in 40 days.

He said it was his long-cherished dream to peddle a cycle over snow, and "I am happy that my dream was fulfilled in the Valley.". He advised youngsters to adopt nature and start cycling to stay fit.

