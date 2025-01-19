ETV Bharat / bharat

'For Pollution-Free India': 5 Cyclists In Their 50s And 60s Take On Kashmir-Kanyakumari Challenge

Jammu: Five cyclists from Mumbai, who have started a Kashmir to Kanyakumari expedition to spread the message of a "pollution-free India," left Jammu on Sunday morning, expressing happiness that they were able to cycle on snow.

Jammu Zone Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain received the cyclists—aged between 54 and 67 years—before flagging them off with good wishes for their onward journey during which they plan to cover 4080 km in 40 days.

Satish Jadhav (67), Mangal Bhanushali (64), Manoj Chougule (62), Jitendra Jain (56), and Jayanti Gala (54) started their expedition from Lal Chowk, the nerve centre of Srinagar, on January 16 to spread awareness and inspire others to contribute toward building a cleaner, greener India.

"We welcome the group of cyclists and wish them the best of luck in completing their cycling expedition by mid-February. They have come out with a message to safeguard the environment and to have a pollution-free Bharat," the ADGP said after the flag-off.