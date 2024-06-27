For Amarnath Yatra 2024, Pilgrims From Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh Reach Kashmir On Foot

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): As the annual Amarnath Yatra begins on June 29, two pilgrims' extraordinary journeys to the holy shrine exemplify devotion and faith. Lakhs of pilgrims are expected to make their way to the sacred site, among them are Angad Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district and Sunil Kumar Sahu from Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district.

Singh, a farmer by profession, embarked on his pilgrimage on foot on April 17, this year. On Thursday, he reached Anantnag, sharing that his journey from Uttar Pradesh to Kashmir has been enjoyable. His purpose, he said, is to bow before Lord Amarnath and pray for the welfare and betterment of everyone.

"I have come here to pray for the peace and success of everyone," Singh told ETV Bharat. "Registration for the pilgrimage was hassle-free, and I will return home after completing my Yatra from the Baltal route on June 29, the first day of the yatra."

On his way to Srinagar, Singh was joined by Sahu at Udhampur. Sahu, who started his journey on May 30, carries an old cycle with his travel bag, adorned with his name, phone number, and the mission statement: "Amarnath Cycle Yatra. Nazar badalo, nazraen badal jaaye gi. Khud ko badlo, hazaron badal jaaye gay."

Sahu expressed his devotion to 'Baba Bholenath' and his wish for India's prosperity. "I want to bow down at Baba Bholenath's place and pray for my country India to be great always," he said. "Despite knowing that the situation in Kashmir is volatile, I was not afraid but had faith in Baba."

Both pilgrims highlighted the kindness of strangers along their route, who provided food and support. "When I left for the Amarnath Yatra, everyone at home and in the neighbourhood wished me well," Sahu added. He plans to visit Kheer Bhawani before heading to Pahalgam for worship and prayers on July 3, and then return home.