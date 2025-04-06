For A Harmonious Ram Navami, Raj Bhavan Kolkata Opens '24x7 Peace Room'

Kolkata: To thwart any law and order situation on the occasion of Ram Navami, the West Bengal administration has beefed up security arrangements in Kolkata and other parts of the state. To ensure the celebrations are held peacefully, the Raj Bhavan has sent a bunch of advice to the state government, including the deployment of additional police force.

Alongside, a '24x7 Peace Room' has been set up at the gubernatorial residence with the deployment of additional staff to tackle emergencies, sources in the Raj Bhavan said.

Former SSB IG Sreekumar Bandopadhyay has been appointed as the head of the task force. Separately, a rapid action team has also been formed to spring into action during contingency. The 'Mobile Raj Bhavan' has been roaming in the streets of Kolkata since Sunday morning.

"The governor, C V Ananda Bose, has assured everyone that the administration will take necessary action and appealed to the people of Bengal to observe this auspicious day with harmony, dignity and peace," the special secretary to the governor said.

Meanwhile, the Left has alleged that the event is being given a religious tinge to incite communal conflagration. Chairman of the Left Frot, Biman Basu, appealed to the Leftists to stay united. CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim said recently, "CPI(M) is opening peace camps across the state with the message of communal harmony against those who want to divide people on religious lines. Not just CPI(M), but those who are against the Trinamool-BJP duo and share the joy of festivals, should come together."

The West Bengal Pradesh Congress, under the leadership of its president Subhankar Sarkar, recently took out a peace march with the appeal of the reestablishment of peace and communal harmony in Mothabari and other areas that witnessed communal tensions. On Sunday, the meeting is scheduled to be held in Bagbazar of North Kolkata.

"Keeping the religious polarisation in mind, they are trying to create a momentum ahead of the 26th assembly elections. The assembly is silent, the opposition is silent. There is no talk on development in the assembly. They are wasting time by talking gibberish and are spreading tension to reap political dividends. The police, the administration and the governor are all silent. But we want jobs. Everyone needs to be careful. The police have to be vigilant," Sarkar said.

The following numbers and email addresses of the Peace Room can be reached out to report any incident:

Phone: 033-22001641. Email: logsabha.rajbhavankolkata@gmail.com, generalcellgs@gmail.com and peaceroomrajbhavan@gmail.com.