Food Poisoning Death Toll Rises To Four At Tenkasi, Police Seal The Home, Arrest Owner

Over 90 inmates fell ill taking non-veg food in the home, death toll may increase

The medical facility where people are undergoing treatment (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 13, 2025 at 7:03 PM IST

Tenkasi: The death toll has risen to four with one more casualty today after a large number of people fell sick after taking food at the nursing home in Tenkasi. A large number of people are still admitted to the hospital.

Shankar Ganesh (48), Murugammal (45), and Ambika (40), died yesterday without responding to the treatment. An elderly woman named Dhanalakshmi died this morning. Moreover, there are fears that the death toll may increase. The police have already arrested the owner of the owner of the home, Rajendran, and is interrogating other employees. The nursing home has been sealed.

What happened?

Annai Nursing Home is functioning near Sundarapandiyapuram in Tenkasi district. More than 80 people live in this nursing home. It is customary to provide non-vegetarian food here on a weekly basis.

In that regard, the day before yesterday, non-vegetarian food was provided to those in the nursing home. The administrators of the nursing home were soon shocked when people who ate this food suddenly started fainting.

People suddenly fainted:

Following this, more than 50 people suffering from different manifestations were admitted to the Tenkasi Government Head Hospital for treatment. The doctors who examined them there said that all of them had food allergies.

Following this, all of them were admitted to the intensive care unit and were receiving treatment.

Owner arrested:

Following this, officials led by Tenkasi Kottatsiyar Lavanya immediately went directly to the old age home and conducted an inspection. At that time, as a precautionary measure, everyone who had eaten at the home was sent to the government hospital for treatment and the home was sealed.

The police, led by the Tenkasi Sub-Divisional Police Superintendent, who registered a case regarding this incident, are conducting an intensive investigation into the owner and employees of the home. In this case, the police have currently arrested the owner of the home, Rajendran, and are continuing their investigation.

