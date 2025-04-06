Following SC Verdict, Joint Platform Of Job Seekers Calls For Bengal Secretariat March On April 21

Kolkata: Several job seekers' organisations have called for a march towards the West Bengal secretariat, Nabanna, on April 21, following the Supreme Court's verdict on the SSC scam, upholding a year-old verdict of the Calcutta High Court that resulted in the termination of nearly 26,000 school staff. The West Bengal Deprived Job Seekers, Job Holders and Unemployed Unity Platform has been formed to seek justice for those deprived of jobs. The platform is a motley of around 12-13 organisations. Those agitating separately have come under the umbrella organisation to solidify their protest.

Some of the deprived candidates who claim to have cleared the examination held in 2016 but could not land the job due to the alleged corruption have set a deadline of April 21 for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address the matter immediately.

They say if Banerjee does not engage in discussions with the representatives of the platform by the Bengali New Year, which falls on April 15, a protest march to the Nabanna will be taken out on April 21. Eligible candidates who recently found themselves jobless following the apex court verdict on April 5 have also joined the programme.

In a press conference at the Kolkata Press Club on Saturday afternoon, the new platform elaborated on the Nabanna march."We have seen the Chief Minister's false promises. If she were humane, she would have listened to our pitiful pleas and resolved the problem. She is an inhuman Chief Minister. We lost our jobs due to the government's negligence. No more promises, sit with us and find a fair solution. The CM should hold a meeting with all platforms in Nabanna by the Poila Baishakh (Bengali New Year). Listen to our pain. Otherwise, we will go for a larger movement," Ashil Khamrai, a Group D job seeker, said.

On the other hand, Shubhdeep Manna, another member of the platform, said, "The hope with which we voted the Chief Minister to power has been dashed. Should we only vote in this state and go to another state for a job? We are calling on all deprived people. The family cannot survive on Yuvashri (a state government scheme) or allowance money. When life is in danger, everyone should march towards Nabanna."

The programme will begin in the afternoon on April 21. One procession will start from the historic College Square, while the other from Santragachi, a Howrah suburb. If the protestors are not allowed to meet with the Chief Minister on that day, then they will sit on the dharna there, the job seekers said. People from different walks of life, intellectuals and political figures have been invited to the programme.

Debashis Biswas, a 2009 TET-qualified job seeker, said, "Didi (Mamata Banerjee) had said during the Left From corruption that she would give us double jobs. But now those have been exposed as false promises. No politics, if she does not have the power to give us jobs, then how are we being given so many allowances and mobile phones? We do not want allowances. You should give jobs to those who are writing on your walls. We want Sourav Ganguly (former Indian cricket team captain) to accompany us. He is always seen accompanying the Chief Minister. He goes abroad with Didi to bring industry. If the opposition leader, Suvendu Adhikari, also convenes a meeting between the Chief Minister and the deprived job seekers, we will be eagerly taking part in that."