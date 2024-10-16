FolkTea: Assam's Rural Entrepreneurs Fuse Rich Tea Heritage with Vibrant Folk Traditions

Guwahati: The northeastern region of India is slowly witnessing a dip in the mercury level. Sweltering heat which continued till the beginning of October is gradually replaced by cosy winter winds. As the change in weather is visible, a group of rural entrepreneurs in northern Assam have decided to celebrate Assam's famous tea heritage fusing with it the vibrant folk culture of Assam.

Yes, the mega annual cultural extravaganza, FolkTea is all set to unveil a three days of unique experience which will not only promote the tea culture and Assam's tea tourism but also provide an opportunity to popularize the rich folk culture of the state.

The three day long festival which starts at the lush green background of Pabhoi in Biswanath district of Assam from November 29 will also bring together tea industry stakeholders, cultural enthusiasts and adventure seekers for an unforgettable experience.

"The tea industry in Assam has a rich heritage of over 200 years. However, the industry does not have a character--tea in Assam has always been a narrative of profit and loss. But Assam is far beyond this. FolkTea is an effort to bring that narrative to the tea industry of Assam," said founder of the FolkTea, Mrinal Talukdar.

The organizers have left no stone unturned to make the event an unique experience. While there will be a tea conclave, which is expected to serves as a B2B summit where Small Tea Growers (STGs), Bought Leaf Factories (BLFs), and other industry stakeholders engage in meaningful discussions, there will also be Bhaona performance by villagers, a traditional Assamese dramatic performance, Jhumur Dance by locals, events showcasing traditional folk performances and camping amidst the serene environment of Assam’s tea gardens and many more.

"There will also be a heritage tea walk, a guided exploration of Assam’s historical tea estates, tea factory visits to acquaint the participants with a behind-the-scenes look at the tea production process, events where one can savour the traditional food and culinary delights from the eastern Himalayan region and the culturally significant traditional Cock Fight, which is still practised by some communities," Talukdar said.

He said that FolkTea, which began as an intimate gathering of friends, celebrating Assam’s tea culture amidst a rustic natural setting, has over the years blossomed into a dynamic community-driven event. Organized by the Nanda Talukdar Foundation, the FolkTea Festival has grown into a platform for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and innovation within Assam’s tea industry, while also spotlighting the region’s diverse folk culture, Talukdar said.

The FolkTea has also lined up events which will encourage the participants to embark on an exciting off-road car rally from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh, combining adventure and scenic landscapes followed by opportunity to immerse the participants in Assam’s traditional tea-making rituals, while the evening will cheer the mood with soulful performances by local artists and bands, adding a musical touch to the night," he added.