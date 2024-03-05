Foetus in Fetu Case in Rajasthan; Foetus Removed from Baby's Stomach after 4-Hour Operation

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 48 minutes ago

A Fetus in Fetu case emerged from Rajasthan. A fetus was removed from a 13-month-old baby after a four-hour complicated surgery

A foetus in a fetu case was detected in Rajasthan. After a four-hour operation at the JLN Hospital in Ajmer, a foetus was removed from a 13-month-old baby's stomach. The foetus was about 14 weeks old. Now the condition of the baby is stated to be normal.

Ajmer (Rajasthan): In a rare case, a 14-week-old foetus was found in the stomach of a 13-month-old baby. The baby was successfully operated in the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JLN) paediatric department and Hospital here. The doctors succeeded in removing the foetus from the baby's stomach after a four-hour complicated surgery. After removing the 450-gram foetus, the condition of the baby is normal. In medical parlance, it is called 'foetus in fetu'. Foetus-in-fetu (FIF) is a rare entity in which one malformed vertebrate foetus is enclosed within the body.

Paediatric surgeon and head of the department AT JLN Medical College Dr Garima Arora said in the sonography of a woman living in Ajmer, a lump was found in her stomach when she was pregnant. "The woman was advised to come after delivery. Two days after the delivery, parents came to the hospital with the newborn baby. A sonography and CT examination of the newborn were done at the hospital," Dr Arora added.

Looking at the lump in the stomach of the newborn, it seemed that it was a foetus. Dr Garima Arora further stated that the foetus had a spinal cord and ribs and it looked like a normal foetus. "This foetus was 12 to 14 weeks old, weighing 450 grams. About 200 such cases have been reported in the world. The baby's parents were initially not able to decide about the operation and took him home. However, once we explained to them why it was important to operate, they returned to the hospital after 45 days. Then, the parents agreed for the operation," the paediatric surgeon said.

According to Arora, before the doctors performed the surgery, they studied some old cases and did a lot of research. "Opinions were also taken from experts," she added. Dr Arora further said she had seen such a complex operation while she was studying MCH in Chandigarh. "This complicated surgery was not new for me. A team of doctors was formed for this rare operation. Assistant teacher Dr Dinesh Barolia, Dr Rohit Jain, Dr Diksha Nama and other doctors helped Dr Arora. After a four-hour complicated surgery, the foetus was taken out from the baby's stomach," Dr Arora said.

