Foetus Comes Out Of Mother's Ruptured Uterus, North Bengal Medical College Saves Both

Siliguri: Following in the footsteps of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) has turned out to be the saviour of a baby born from a ruptured uterus, as doctors performed a complicated surgical procedure to save the life of the foetus. The mother is also undergoing treatment.

Doctors said the foetus came out of the womb due to the ruptured uterus and floated in the mother's stomach, snapping the lifeline between the baby and the mother. As a result, there was a risk of fatality. However, the problem was resolved by the experienced doctors in the maternity department. Recently, a similar incident took place at Calcutta Medical College, where both the mother and the newborn returned home healthy.

According to hospital sources, Deepali Barman Roy, a resident of Ashighar near Siliguri in North Bengal, was admitted to NBMCH on the morning of June 14 with unbearable abdominal pain. She was 37 weeks pregnant. After conducting various tests, the doctors decided to perform a cesarean section (C-section), which began in the afternoon.

The surgery team was led by Dr Sandeep Sengupta, associate professor of the obstetrics and gynaecology department, along with Dr Tania Dey, Dr Debalina Ghosh and Dr Debaprasad Mondal. The anaesthetists were Dr Abhishek Ganguly and Dr Richik Pal.

"As soon as we opened the abdomen, we saw that the uterus had ruptured and the baby was floating in the mother's stomach, but was alive. There was one and a half litres of blood in the mother's stomach. We quickly took the baby out of the stomach and removed the accumulated blood. The damaged uterus was also removed," Dr Sengupta said.

"Five units of blood were given to the patient, who was being monitored in the HDU, as her condition was somewhat critical. She recovered gradually. The newborn baby girl weighing 2.5 kg is also being treated in the pediatric department. Both are now completely healthy. The mother and the baby may be discharged anytime soon," he added.

Usually, if the previous child was delivered through C-section, the baby comes out due to the rupture of the uterine fundus in the next pregnancy. In many cases, such incidents happen for the first time after 31 weeks of conception. Deepali Barman Roy had a son by cesarean section six years ago, and a baby girl was born two years ago.

However, the baby died a few days later. This incident may have happened because she had undergone a C-section earlier.

"I was experiencing severe stomach pain. My family admitted me here. I could not understand the terrible risk that my child and I were in. When I heard about it later, I have not been able to find words to express my gratitude to God since then," Deepali said.