ETV Bharat / bharat

Focus On Adding General Coaches Not AC Coaches To Railways' Fleet: Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw told Lok Sabha the railways is more focussed on increasing general compartment coaches in its fleet rather than AC1, AC2 or AC3.

Focus On Adding General Coaches Not AC Coaches To Railways' Fleet: Vaishnaw
File photo of Ashwini Vaishnaw (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 6 minutes ago

New Delhi: The railways is more focussed on increasing general compartment coaches in its fleet rather than AC1, AC2 or AC3, and 1,000 such coaches will be added by the end of December, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Vaishnaw said the Modi government is dedicated to the welfare of the poor.

"Today, more focus is given to increasing the general coaches. Focus is not on increasing AC1, AC2 or AC3. Focus is towards general coaches. By the end of December, 1,000 general coaches will be added to the railway networks and special step has been taken for the production of 10,000 general coaches," the minister said during Question Hour.

Vaishnaw further said the Indian Railways is rebuilding 1,300 stations as part of a redevelopment project, which is considered to be the largest in the world, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Under this project, many stations will be rebuilt at a cost of Rs 700-800 crore while some others will be rebuilt at a cost of Rs 100-200 crore. Once the project is completed, it will fulfil people's expectations as it aims to enhance and modernise railway stations throughout the Indian Railways network, he said.

Replying to two other questions, Vaishnaw told MPs belonging to Kerala and Tamil Nadu to coordinate with the respective state governments to help the railways acquire land for completing planned projects.

New Delhi: The railways is more focussed on increasing general compartment coaches in its fleet rather than AC1, AC2 or AC3, and 1,000 such coaches will be added by the end of December, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Vaishnaw said the Modi government is dedicated to the welfare of the poor.

"Today, more focus is given to increasing the general coaches. Focus is not on increasing AC1, AC2 or AC3. Focus is towards general coaches. By the end of December, 1,000 general coaches will be added to the railway networks and special step has been taken for the production of 10,000 general coaches," the minister said during Question Hour.

Vaishnaw further said the Indian Railways is rebuilding 1,300 stations as part of a redevelopment project, which is considered to be the largest in the world, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Under this project, many stations will be rebuilt at a cost of Rs 700-800 crore while some others will be rebuilt at a cost of Rs 100-200 crore. Once the project is completed, it will fulfil people's expectations as it aims to enhance and modernise railway stations throughout the Indian Railways network, he said.

Replying to two other questions, Vaishnaw told MPs belonging to Kerala and Tamil Nadu to coordinate with the respective state governments to help the railways acquire land for completing planned projects.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAILWAYSGENERAL COACHESASHWINI VAISHNAW

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.