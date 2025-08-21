FMC Model Reduces Carbon Emissions, Improves Public Health: Officials

By Santu Das
New Delhi: The First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects, being undertaken by the Ministry of Coal in various mines across the country, have been contributing to the preservation of natural resources and green cover.
The ministry is actively engaged in the development of the National Coal Logistics Plan, which encompasses FMC via railway sidings located near coal mines. It has devised a strategy to enhance the mechanised coal transportation and loading system as part of the FMC initiatives.
In its continuous effort towards sustainable development and environmental preservation, the FMC concept has emerged as a transformative solution. This innovative approach is fundamentally changing coal transportation, thereby generating a positive and enduring effect on the environment.
The FMC eradicates the need for road transportation of coal in mining regions by utilising conveyors or roads leading to the nearest railway siding. By facilitating coal transport through a conveyor belt or road to the closest railway siding, FMC diminishes the number of trucks on the roads and mitigates the related environmental repercussions, such as air pollution, traffic congestion, and road degradation, ultimately contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment.
The FMC of coal transportation emerges as a ray of hope in building environmentally conscious societies, combating transportation challenges, and enhancing connectivity in the country.
According to the ministry, it has planned to set up 102 FMC projects having 1092 MT capacity by FY2030 in a continuous manner. Currently, 44 FMC projects with a capacity of 429.5 MTY are operational. The total capital expenditure envisaged for the FMC projects is about Rs 31,367.66 crore.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, a senior official of the Coal Ministry, while referring to the FMC projects on Thursday, asserted that FMC reduces truck movements of coal in mining areas, ensuring a reduction in carbon emissions and other gaseous emissions. The FMC projects reduce particulate matter in the mining areas.
Highlighting the benefits of such projects, the senior official said, “FMC projects are preserving the natural environment. It is enhancing transportation systems and decreasing dependence on vehicles powered by fossil fuels.”
Enhancing transportation systems and decreasing dependence on vehicles powered by fossil fuels will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, thereby addressing climate change and alleviating its detrimental impacts, the senior official said.
The senior official further asserted that decreased air pollution and reduced traffic congestion have a beneficial effect on public health by diminishing the occurrence of respiratory illnesses and stress-related conditions.
