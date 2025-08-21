ETV Bharat / bharat

FMC Model Reduces Carbon Emissions, Improves Public Health: Officials

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects, being undertaken by the Ministry of Coal in various mines across the country, have been contributing to the preservation of natural resources and green cover.

The ministry is actively engaged in the development of the National Coal Logistics Plan, which encompasses FMC via railway sidings located near coal mines. It has devised a strategy to enhance the mechanised coal transportation and loading system as part of the FMC initiatives.

In its continuous effort towards sustainable development and environmental preservation, the FMC concept has emerged as a transformative solution. This innovative approach is fundamentally changing coal transportation, thereby generating a positive and enduring effect on the environment.

The FMC eradicates the need for road transportation of coal in mining regions by utilising conveyors or roads leading to the nearest railway siding. By facilitating coal transport through a conveyor belt or road to the closest railway siding, FMC diminishes the number of trucks on the roads and mitigates the related environmental repercussions, such as air pollution, traffic congestion, and road degradation, ultimately contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment.