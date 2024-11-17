FM Sitharaman Lauds Netizen For Raising Voice For Middle Class

New Delhi: In response to a social media user's appeal for relief to the middle class, finance minister Nirmala Sitharam welcomed his opinion and said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi "is responsive and listens and attends to people's voice".

"Thank you for your kind words and your understanding. I recognise and appreciate your concern. PM @narendramodi‘s government is a responsive government. Listens and attends to people’s voices. Thanks once again for your understanding. Your input is valuable," she wrote in her X handle.

The social media user, Tushar Sharma, had urged Sitharaman to do something so that the middle-class people could feel a bit relieved. He also acknowledged the immense challenges involved in doing so.

"@nsitharaman We deeply appreciate your efforts and contributions to the country, and you have our utmost admiration. I humbly request you to consider providing some relief for the middle class. I understand the immense challenges involved, but it’s just a heartfelt request," Sharma wrote in his X handle.

The skyrocketing inflation has burdened the middle class by eating into their discretionary spending. The October retail inflation figure stood at 6.21 per cent while for food it was 10.9 per cent overshooting the upper tolerance level set by the Reserve Bank of India.