Sitharaman Lays Foundation Stone For Mini Planetarium And Astro Globe In Ladakh

Hanle, Ladakh: On the third day of her visit to Ladakh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid the foundation stone for a Mini Planetarium and Astro Globe at the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve in the Changthang region of the Union Territory.
The initiative, sanctioned under the Special Development Package (SDP), comes at an estimated cost of ₹276.65 lakh and aims to promote scientific education, astro-tourism, stargazing, night sky programs, and generate local employment.
At the Bhaba Atomic Research Centre’s Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment (MACE) Telescope facility in Hanle, Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), and Dr KK Yadav from the Astrophysical Sciences Division, BARC presented the telescope’s current achievements and future plans.
Lauding the efforts of IIA and the local community, Sitharaman remarked, “This project symbolises a collaborative spirit between the scientific and public community, a true matter of national pride.”
She further said the development of programmes is tailored for common public to spark interest in astrophysics through hands-on learning and proactively putting out content generated through these scientific centres.
During her stay at Hanle, Sitharaman engaged with delegations of Anganwadi workers, contractor associations, and BJP members from Nyoma, attentively listening to their concerns.
At Rongo, the union minister visited an animal husbandry site where she met mostly female pashmina goat and yak herders. She distributed goat-shearing machines to support their livelihood.
As part of the Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan, Sitharaman interacted with campaign beneficiaries. She also presented a ₹50 lakh cheque to Nyoma nomads under SBI’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. The funds will support the construction of 16 community tents, each accommodating up to 30 herders to help nomadic grazers during their movement.
Departments of Sheep and Animal Husbandry hosted a live demonstration of the nomadic lifestyle. Additionally, the Department of S&TW showcased a mobile Anganwadi center for nomadic children and displayed millet-based dishes prepared within the center.
The Union Minister was accompanied by Ladakh’s secretary of Tourism, Vikram Singh Malik, secretary of S&TW Department, Shashanka Ala, chief conservator of wildlife, Sajjad Mufti, DC of Leh, Santosh Sukhdeve, SSP, Leh Shruti Arora, Scientists and technical team of Indian Astronomical Observatory, Hanley.