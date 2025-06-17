ETV Bharat / bharat

Sitharaman Lays Foundation Stone For Mini Planetarium And Astro Globe In Ladakh

Hanle, Ladakh: On the third day of her visit to Ladakh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid the foundation stone for a Mini Planetarium and Astro Globe at the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve in the Changthang region of the Union Territory.

The initiative, sanctioned under the Special Development Package (SDP), comes at an estimated cost of ₹276.65 lakh and aims to promote scientific education, astro-tourism, stargazing, night sky programs, and generate local employment.

At the Bhaba Atomic Research Centre’s Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment (MACE) Telescope facility in Hanle, Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), and Dr KK Yadav from the Astrophysical Sciences Division, BARC presented the telescope’s current achievements and future plans.

Lauding the efforts of IIA and the local community, Sitharaman remarked, “This project symbolises a collaborative spirit between the scientific and public community, a true matter of national pride.”

She further said the development of programmes is tailored for common public to spark interest in astrophysics through hands-on learning and proactively putting out content generated through these scientific centres.