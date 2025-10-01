ETV Bharat / bharat

Flying Training Organizations’ Rankings By DGCA Come As Jolt For Civil Aviation Sector

New Delhi: India's civil aviation sector, which is among the fastest growing in the world, was in for a jolt when the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) released the country's rankings of Flying Training Organizations (FTOs) for the first time. The rankings were released on Tuesday under a new framework created by the DGCA Director Faiz Ahmed Kidwai for allowing transparency and accountability to the pilot training ecosystem.

The rankings have inferred that there were no flying schools in India that received an A+ or an A rank. The most striking revelation is that not a single Indian Flying Training Organization (FTO) crossed the 70% threshold indicating systemic inefficiencies across the board from fleets to inadequate systems for student support.

Of the more than 40 DGCA-approved FTOs ranked, 13 received a B ranking (50–70%) and an alarming 22 institutions, including the Government's flagship institution - Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) received a C ranking (below 50%).

Established in 1985 with government support, ICRUA was meant to be a model training institution for the nation.

The rankings have raised voices of concern within the industry. A former airline captain told ETV Bharat, "This exposes the gap between India's aviation ambitions and its training infrastructure. With no A grade academies and over half falling into Category C, urgent reforms are non-negotiable. Otherwise, we will keep losing students to foreign FTOs in the US, Canada and Philippines."

The CEO and MD of Pioneer Flying Academy, Rajesh Handa said, "This is the first time anywhere in the world that such a ranking exercise has been carried out. But the methodology used is not correct. You cannot simply conclude that no flying school in India is performing well. There are flaws in the criteria and data used for evaluation."

He added that the authorities are being approached to ensure that the methodology is revised because in its current form it is not up to the mark. Highlighting India's contribution to global aviation, he added, "Nearly 30% of the workforce at Qatar Airways is Indian and many of them received their initial training here. In fact, around 8% to 10% of the world's pilots are of Indian origin. Even at relatively young ages, Indian pilots are flying with high levels of professionalism across the globe."

Flying schools themselves have defended their performance, arguing that external factors like weather restrictions, air traffic congestion and regulatory delays also affect training timelines. "The evaluation is welcome, but it must consider regional realities," said a FTO operator.

Another flying school owner noted that foreign flying schools stand to gain as Indian students discouraged by local rankings will increasingly look abroad. "This is a wake-up call but also a potential drain of foreign exchange if reforms are not prioritised," he said.