Flying Training Organizations’ Rankings By DGCA Come As Jolt For Civil Aviation Sector
Not a single Indian Flying Training Organization (FTO) crossed the 70% threshold
Published : October 1, 2025 at 7:05 PM IST
New Delhi: India's civil aviation sector, which is among the fastest growing in the world, was in for a jolt when the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) released the country's rankings of Flying Training Organizations (FTOs) for the first time. The rankings were released on Tuesday under a new framework created by the DGCA Director Faiz Ahmed Kidwai for allowing transparency and accountability to the pilot training ecosystem.
The rankings have inferred that there were no flying schools in India that received an A+ or an A rank. The most striking revelation is that not a single Indian Flying Training Organization (FTO) crossed the 70% threshold indicating systemic inefficiencies across the board from fleets to inadequate systems for student support.
Of the more than 40 DGCA-approved FTOs ranked, 13 received a B ranking (50–70%) and an alarming 22 institutions, including the Government's flagship institution - Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) received a C ranking (below 50%).
Established in 1985 with government support, ICRUA was meant to be a model training institution for the nation.
The rankings have raised voices of concern within the industry. A former airline captain told ETV Bharat, "This exposes the gap between India's aviation ambitions and its training infrastructure. With no A grade academies and over half falling into Category C, urgent reforms are non-negotiable. Otherwise, we will keep losing students to foreign FTOs in the US, Canada and Philippines."
The CEO and MD of Pioneer Flying Academy, Rajesh Handa said, "This is the first time anywhere in the world that such a ranking exercise has been carried out. But the methodology used is not correct. You cannot simply conclude that no flying school in India is performing well. There are flaws in the criteria and data used for evaluation."
He added that the authorities are being approached to ensure that the methodology is revised because in its current form it is not up to the mark. Highlighting India's contribution to global aviation, he added, "Nearly 30% of the workforce at Qatar Airways is Indian and many of them received their initial training here. In fact, around 8% to 10% of the world's pilots are of Indian origin. Even at relatively young ages, Indian pilots are flying with high levels of professionalism across the globe."
Flying schools themselves have defended their performance, arguing that external factors like weather restrictions, air traffic congestion and regulatory delays also affect training timelines. "The evaluation is welcome, but it must consider regional realities," said a FTO operator.
Another flying school owner noted that foreign flying schools stand to gain as Indian students discouraged by local rankings will increasingly look abroad. "This is a wake-up call but also a potential drain of foreign exchange if reforms are not prioritised," he said.
The DGCA requires all these FTO's to publish grievance redressal systems, fee structures and placement data on their website. It hopes that the cadets and families make more informed choices. Yet, many students remain sceptical. "If the government’s own academy is in the lowest category, what hope do private schools offer?" asked a 21-year-old aspirant from Delhi.
The DGCA has announced that Category C institutions will be issued formal notices for self-analysis and placed under stricter monitoring. Repeat underperformance could invite regulatory action including suspension of approvals.
"FTOs falling under category C will receive a notice from DGCA for self-analysis towards improvement of their performance," the watchdog said in a public notice along with the list released on Tuesday.
Civil aviation authorities predict that India will need 1,000 to 1,200 new pilots annually for the next decade. Yet, aspiring pilots have long complained of poor facilities, delayed training schedules and opaque fee structures at Indian FTOs.
Until now, cadets had little guidance when choosing where to invest upwards of Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh for a Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL). “Even after paying lakhs, students have to virtually beg for their flying hours at most schools,” a senior DGCA official admitted.
The ranking system, he explained, aims to help students identify credible institutions and push schools to improve through competition. "This is part of DGCA’s continued commitment to improve the quality, safety and efficiency of pilot training in India, while fostering a transparent training ecosystem," the regulator said in a statement.
The evaluation covered the period between September 1, 2024 and August 31, 2025 and included only those FTOs that had been operational for at least 18 months. Schools were assessed across five broad parameters of performance, operational metrics, safety standards metrics, compliance standards and student assistance.
The DGCA has pledged to publish the rankings bi-annually, every April and October, and reserves the right to audit data submitted by schools. Misreporting, it warned, will attract penalties.