Flyers Fume As Flight Fails To Take Off From Amravati Airport Due To No Fuel

Amravati: The flyers of an Amravati-Mumbai flight were de-boarded at the Amravati Airport on Tuesday due to a lack of fuel. The flight was scheduled to depart at 4 pm, however, the airlines cancelled it abruptly, leading to the annoyance of the flyers.

About 74 flyers had boarded, and all other formalities were completed at that time. But the plane was not taking off. Suddenly, the pilot came out of the cockpit and apologised to the flyres as the plane couldn't take off due to a lack of fuel.

"If there is no petrol, then why did they start the flight service?" a flyer vented his anger at the airport administration. Those who had to reach Mumbai for important work were fuming, as many had no option but to return due to the absence of alternate flights. Those who came from Chandurbazar and Achalpur talukas, including Amravati, had to stay in hotels.

Flyers had to literally face an ordeal as the flight was postponed twice. Scheduled to originally depart at 7 am, it was rescheduled to 1 pm and then 4 pm. Amid the chaos, journalists were banned from entering the airport precinct.

Later, it was learnt that the fuel tanker got stuck in the mud, due to which the plane couldn't be refuelled. "We came to the airport in the morning. The flight was cancelled, saying that the petrol tanker had not arrived. We spent the night at our relatives' places. Now we have come to the airport again. But they are saying that the flight will not take off until 4 pm. To prevent the passengers from hurrying, some passengers have been kept here, and some on the other side. We don't know what to do now," an elderly passenger told ETV Bharat telephonically.