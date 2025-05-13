Flyer Detained At Kolkata Airport Over Bomb Scare On Mumbai-bound Flight

Kolkata: The Mumbai-bound flight of IndiGo was taken to the isolation bay at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBIA) in Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon for a thorough security check after a flyer was suspected of carrying a bomb, airport officials said.

The passenger was detained after he told the airline's security officer that he had a bomb, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.

The 26-year-old passenger, travelling to Mumbai from Imphal with a stopover in Kolkata, divulged the sensitive information at the step ladder point check, a secondary-level security procedure under which airline staff frisk passengers and their hand luggage just before boarding, he said. "The passenger's claim was declared specific, security was beefed up, and standard operating procedure (SOP) implemented," he added.

Out of the 186 flyers who were supposed to take the flight to Mumbai from Kolkata, 179 had already boarded, the official said. The flight was supposed to depart for Mumbai at 1.30 pm, but it was delayed as the aircraft was vacated and taken to the isolation bay for a thorough check, he added.

"IndiGo flight 6E 5227, operating from Kolkata to Mumbai, received a bomb threat before departure. By security protocols, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay at Kolkata airport. All necessary checks were conducted, and the standard operating procedures were followed," a statement issued by IndiGo said.

Last Saturday, a bomb threat was reported in an IndiGo Guwahati-Kolkata flight. After the deboarding, an employee saw a note written 'bomb' on it inside the toilet. He immediately informed the authorities, who conducted a combing search in the flight. However, nothing suspicious was found.