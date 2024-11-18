ETV Bharat / bharat

Fluent Fraudsters: How Language Skills Are Fueling Cyber Scams In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mastering multiple languages like Hindi and English is often seen as a key to career advancement. But in a startling twist, these skills are becoming vulnerabilities for many Hyderabad residents, making them easy targets for cybercriminals.

Cybercrime police have uncovered a worrying trend: scammers posing as officials from ED, CBI, or cybercrime departments are using fluent Hindi and English to dupe unsuspecting individuals. They advise people to avoid responding to calls from unknown numbers to protect their hard-earned money.

The New Face of Cybercrime

Traditionally, a lack of awareness was considered the primary reason behind falling prey to cyber fraud. However, in Hyderabad, the prevalence of Hindi speakers and English proficiency has become an added risk factor. Scammers exploit these communication skills to create a false sense of trust. Youngsters proficient in these languages are also being recruited by cyber gangs as agents, lured with promises of commission-based earnings.

City Loses Rs 300 Crore in 10 Months.

Alarming ₹300 crores have been siphoned off from Hyderabad residents in just 10 months, with 10–15 victims falling prey to cyber frauds daily. Shockingly, 80% of the victims are highly educated professionals, IT employees, and businessmen.

Fraudsters strategically tailor their communication based on the victim’s comfort in Hindi or English. They often don uniforms during video calls to appear credible and gain trust. Victims are manipulated into believing they are interacting with genuine officials, ultimately leading to financial loss.

What the Victims Say