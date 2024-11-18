ETV Bharat / bharat

Fluent Fraudsters: How Language Skills Are Fueling Cyber Scams In Hyderabad

In a novel modus operandi, scammers fluent in Hindi and English are duping gullible people with cyber police issuing a word of caution.

Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: Mastering multiple languages like Hindi and English is often seen as a key to career advancement. But in a startling twist, these skills are becoming vulnerabilities for many Hyderabad residents, making them easy targets for cybercriminals.

Cybercrime police have uncovered a worrying trend: scammers posing as officials from ED, CBI, or cybercrime departments are using fluent Hindi and English to dupe unsuspecting individuals. They advise people to avoid responding to calls from unknown numbers to protect their hard-earned money.

The New Face of Cybercrime

Traditionally, a lack of awareness was considered the primary reason behind falling prey to cyber fraud. However, in Hyderabad, the prevalence of Hindi speakers and English proficiency has become an added risk factor. Scammers exploit these communication skills to create a false sense of trust. Youngsters proficient in these languages are also being recruited by cyber gangs as agents, lured with promises of commission-based earnings.

City Loses Rs 300 Crore in 10 Months.

Alarming ₹300 crores have been siphoned off from Hyderabad residents in just 10 months, with 10–15 victims falling prey to cyber frauds daily. Shockingly, 80% of the victims are highly educated professionals, IT employees, and businessmen.

Fraudsters strategically tailor their communication based on the victim’s comfort in Hindi or English. They often don uniforms during video calls to appear credible and gain trust. Victims are manipulated into believing they are interacting with genuine officials, ultimately leading to financial loss.

What the Victims Say

When questioned by cybercrime police, victims revealed the following common tactics:

Investment Traps: Victims are promised double profits from investments in leading companies. Initially, small gains are shown, but after larger investments, the fraudsters disappear.

Threatening Authority: Scammers claim to represent CBI, ED, or Cybercrime, demanding personal details like Aadhaar, PAN, and home addresses.

Fear of Legal Action: Victims are threatened with "digital arrests" and involvement in criminal cases, forcing them to comply out of fear for their families' safety.

Stay Alert

The police warn against engaging with unsolicited calls or sharing personal details with strangers. They urge citizens to verify any claims directly with official authorities to avoid falling into these well-orchestrated traps.

While language skills may open doors to career opportunities, they also highlight the need for caution and vigilance in the digital world.

