Flowers Exchanged In Courtroom, Rape Victim And Accused Inform SC They Are Willing To Marry

New Delhi: A bitter legal battle, in which a man was accused of rape on false promise of marriage, ended on a pleasant note in the Supreme Court on Thursday when all parties including their parents and their counsel appeared before the judges in the chamber, and later the victim and the accused exchanged flowers in the courtroom expressing their willingness to marry each other.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma. The victim was represented by advocate Nikhil Jain.

The bench, considering the sensitivity of the matter, directed the parties as well as their parents along with their respective counsel and standing counsel for the state of Madhya Pradesh to appear before the judges in chamber. The parties appeared before the judges in the chamber in the pre-lunch session, and the judges heard their views.

The apex court decided to pass over the matter so as to enable the petitioner (the man facing rape charges) and respondent no.2 (the victim) to have a dialogue and inform the court as to whether they are inclined to get engaged and get married to each other.

The man and the woman exchanged flowers in the courtroom and agreed to bury their differences and communicated to the court their resolve to marry each other.

"In the post-lunch session, the matter was again discussed in the court hall. The petitioner and respondent No.2 have unequivocally stated before us that they are willing to marry each other. The details of their marriage shall be worked out by their respective parents and we hope that the marriage takes place as expeditiously as possible," said the apex court, in its order.

"In the above circumstances, we suspend the sentence and release the petitioner on bail," said the apex court.

The bench said today, the petitioner has appeared before it pursuant to its direction dated May 6. "He shall return to jail and shall be produced before the concerned Sessions Court as early as possible. The concerned Sessions Court shall release him on bail, subject to such conditions as it may deem appropriate to impose. Having regard to the aforesaid developments, the matter is adjourned till July 25, 2025. The matter shall be treated as part-heard," the apex court added.