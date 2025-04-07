Flower Cultivator Seema Devi's Inspirational Journey Of Earning Rs 300 To Lakhs

Varanasi: Ignoring taunts for going against conventional societal norms, Seema Devi has managed to establish herself as a renowned flower cultivator through sheer hardwork and belief in herself.

Resident of Pachrav village, located around 30 km from Varanasi city, Seema has not only managed to improve her family's financial condition but also made 20 women self-reliant by engaging them in her work. Started 20 years back, Seema Devi's flower business today records a turnover worth a few million. Fulfilling her own dreams, she has enrolled her five daughters in higher education.

Seema Devi works in the field since early morning (ETV Bharat)

"When I came to my in-laws house after marriage in 2000, the family was reeling under acute financial stress. Seeing flower cultivation in the area, I thought of helping my family by trying my hands in this field. I did not have the minimum resources needed to start work and due to our financial condition, nobody came forward to help," Seema recalled.

Various kinds of flowers are grown (ETV Bharat)

However Seema was determined to come out of the present situation and gathering courage, she bought flower seedlings from the nursery and started farming at a small level. "When I went to the fields covering my face with a veil, my neighbours used to taunt me. They mocked me for working on fields instead of catering to the usual domestic chores. But their taunts never shifted me away from my focus. With passing days, I took land on lease and started flower cultivation in around three bighas," she said.

10 women are engaged to make garlands (ETV Bharat)

Initially, the flowers were sold at Rs 300 but now, Rs two lakh can be easily earned in a month. Seema said that earlier they did not have their own house but now, along with a house, they have many other essential amenities.

Seema Devi grows a host of flowers ranging from rose, marigold, hibiscus, jasmine to many other species. Presently, flowers worth Rs 1000 to 5000 are sold every day and on special occasions, it goes up to Rs 10,000.

Roses are grown on a vast area (ETV Bharat)

Sharing her daily routine, Seema Devi said she reaches her farm at 5:00 am and takes care of the flowers till 10 am. Other women also help her in this work. Seema said that 10 women make garlands and remaining 10 take care of the flower beds.

Recalling the hardships of the past, Seema's husband Bechan Maurya said initially there were several hindrances but instead of thinking about those problems, they focused on the pathway to ensure a better future. "I am very proud of my wife. People, who used to taunt her earlier, now respectfully address her as 'Seema Didi'. Not only is our own business growing but employment is being generated for many other women," he said.

Seema Devi has engaged many women in flower cultivation (ETV Bharat)

Bechan said that he goes to the market throughout the year to sell flowers. Initially, he used to get Rs 50 as wages, but today he earns Rs 5,000 to 10,000.

Seema's elder brother Kailash Maurya said, "Any person can do flower cultivation. A lot of hard work is involved in flower cultivation but the profit too is high. Women can easily cultivate flowers. They just need a little understanding and courage."