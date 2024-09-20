Floods Amid DVC Water Release Fuel West Bengal-Jharkhand Tension, Inter-State Border Sealed

Dhanbad (Jharkhand): Amid incessant downpour in Jharkhand for the last few days, the water level of the rivers have increased leading to DVC releasing water from its Maithon and Panchet Dam.

West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the flood-like situation in some parts of her state was "man-made" due to the unbridled release of water by DVC. On September 17, Banerjee also raised the issue to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The Bengal government has decided to seal the Bengal-Jharkhand border for the next three days in view of the flood situation in the state. Thus, many goods-laden trucks from Jharkhand are disallowed to enter Bengal and are stranded on the inter-state border.

Jharkhand-Bengal border sealed

On the orders of Mamata Banerjee, the Jharkhand-Bengal border has been sealed. On Thursday evening, police personnel of Chaurangi Chowki under Kulti police station and the Kulti Traffic Guard are stopping the goods vehicles entering Bengal at the Dibudih check post in the name of checking. After inspection, the vehicles are being sent back to Jharkhand. A massive traffic congestion has risen in the border area of ​​​​Jharkhand.

Many trucks stranded

After the inter-state border was sealed, all Bengal bound trucks have got stranded. These include even vehicles carrying food items and other essential goods. The comes after Bengal CM said that she would snap all contact with DVC. West Bengal has alleged that DVC released 5 lakh cusecs of water in three days causing a flood-like situation in many areas of the state.

Nirsa Block BDO Indra Kumar said that there is no restriction from their end in this regard and he is not aware as to why vehicles are being stopped. "Trucks are entering Jharkhand from West Bengal. If there is any kind of problem, it should be from both the sides and not from one side alone", he said.

Mamata angry due to release of water by DVC

Mamata Banerjee has expressed her displeasure towards DVC while visiting the flood-affected areas and said that even after talking to the Jharkhand government and DVC, water is being released following which, a flood-like situation has arisen in Bengal.

On the other hand, heavy and continuous rainfall, have left the water levels of Maithon and Panchet Dam reaching the danger marks. In view of the safety of the dams, the Central Water Commission and the MRO department of DVC released water and the commission is monitoring the water level of the dams every moment. Based on the observations, water release is being released monitored.

LoP has raised strong objection

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Amar Kumar has expressed strong objection at Bengal CM's remarks. Taking to his social media account, Kumar said, "After fulfilling all the standards, water was released from "Maithan and Panchet Dam", due to which there is a flood situation in some areas of West Bengal. Angered by this, Mamata government of Bengal stopped the entry of vehicles from Jharkhand into its area. Bengal Police is not allowing vehicles to move beyond the border of Jharkhand on GT Road. Due to this, there is a queue of vehicles here. Honorable Chief Minister Hemant ji, bring courage in yourself and fight back against Mamata government. Do not let Mamata government hijack the economy of Jharkhand due to your politics!"

