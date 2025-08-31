Floods Along IB In Jammu Kashmir And Punjab; BSF Changes Tactics To Ensure Vigil

Jammu/Chandigarh: As raging flood waters submerge the International border in Jammu and the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel are virtually doubling up as navy coast guards guarding the country's borders in knee deep waters and boats.

Unprecedented Floods Along Jammu Kashmir IB

For the first time in recent history, many areas along the International Border (IB) in Jammu frontiers have been submerged by the flood waters which has forced the Border Security Force (BSF) to take a step back to safety.

Even the fence near the IB, which works as deterrent to the infiltration, has been submerged into the flood waters due to which the role of Border Security Force (BSF) has increase to maintain vigil.

During normal days the border fence has live wires as a deterrent against infiltration. But as the water level has increased, the current has been disabled owing to the safety of the BSF personnel as well as the local population.

BSF Personnel Evacuated Due To Floods Along IB

The flood waters have spread across the IB, both on Indian and Pakistani sides, and in past few days BSF personnel were evacuated from the forward posts in Makwal area along the IB with the help of Indian Army, official sources said. BSF also evacuated hundreds of villagers from the areas which were submerged in the flood waters along the International Border.

Akhnoor, Pargwal Worst Affected

Sources told ETV Bharat that the impact of floods was mostly witnessed in Akhnoor and Pargwal sectors on the IB where even the fence wasn’t visible due to the flood waters.

“It was for the first time in recent history that BSF had to relocate few of its forward posts to safer areas from where they could keep a close watch on the IB. We are waiting for the water to recede so that forward posts could be re-occupied but it will take some time,” said a source.

“Till the time water recedes, BSF is using boats and other technical gadgets to keep a close eye on the IB so that terrorists don’t exploit the situation to infiltrate into Indian side,” he added.

A BSF official said that the water level is higher on the Pakistani side with very less chances of infiltration due to the rising water levels.

“Terrorists mostly try to take the advantage once the water dries up and natural pathways through different streams are carved out. But even today we can’t lower our guards and patrolling through boats is done. At few areas where the water level is low, our men also do patrolling on foot without caring for difficulties,” the official said.

Jammu shares 198-km-long IB with Pakistan from Paharpur in Kathua district to chicken neck area of Akhnoor sector in Jammu district and the IB covers three districts of Jammu including Kathua, Samba and Jammu and has several streams which get flooded during the monsoon season. Beyond Paharpur, neighbouring Punjab shares IB with Pakistan.

Streams As Routes Of Infiltration

Basantar stream in Samba district witnessed floods during recent heavy rains. Before reaching the IB the stream narrows down due increasing the chances of floods downstream.

Besides floods, the streams like the Basantar are the potential infiltration routes for terrorists and in past few years, there were reports of terrorists using these streams to infiltrate into Indian side before moving to upper reaches of Kathua, Udhampur and Doda districts.

Due to recent floods, the BSF officials are still in the process to assess the damage to the IB and it will require herculean efforts to fix these vulnerable areas.

Talking to ETV Bharat, BSF Jammu frontiers spokesman said that water had entered almost every area which has a stream or river near it.

“All areas alongside river Chenab in Akhnoor and Pargwal, river Tawi and river Basantar and other smaller streams were affected. The fencing has been damaged at few places, a Border Out Post (BOP) was damaged due to water and mud entering into it, a duty point at zero line was completely washed away,” the spokesman said, adding, “almost all BOPs from samba to Akhnoor were affected due to flood waters and sitiuation was alike everywhere.”

He said that BSF is holding meetings at different levels and restoration work has been started on the war footings. “Water has started receding and there is no stagnation and we are hopeful to restore things soon,” he added.

Worst Floods In 37 Years Inundate India-Pakistan Border In Punjab

In Punjab, the floods, which have taken eight districts of the state in their grip, have submerged the India-Pakistan border prompting the BSF personnel to be on their toes to thwart any possible enemy misadventure.

Due to the rising water level in the Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers amid incessant rains for the last three days, more than 1000 villages in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts have been submerged. Out of the nearly 3000 km long Indo-Pak border in the western part of the country, about 400 km long border is in Punjab. Of these, the Wagah-Attari border in Amritsar is the most famous, but India's border with Pakistan starts from Pathankot district of Punjab and passes through Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts.

According to official sources, BSF posts in Ajnala are submerged in water due to which BSF personnel are patrolling in deep water on foot and in some places with the help of boats.

The barbed wire fence installed on the Indo-Pakistan border has been submerged due to the flooding of the Sutlej river in the Ferozepur border area. The BSF personnel are keeping a close watch on enemy activities on the border and are also helping the flood-affected villagers. Patrols are being carried out by setting up boat posts in the submerged areas and a close watch is being kept on suspicious activities with the help of state-of-the-art surveillance equipment.

On the other hand, teams from NDRF to Army and Air Force are carrying out rescue operations and providing relief material to the stranded people.