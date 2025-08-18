Flood Warning In Delhi As Yamuna Set To Cross Danger Mark After Water Release From All 18 Gates Of Haryana's Hathnikund Barrage

New Delhi: Amid incessant heavy rains in northern India, all 18 gates of the Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana were opened on Monday for the first time this season, sending nearly 1.78 lakh cusecs of water towards Delhi. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has warned that heavy rainfall in upper catchment areas and Hathnikund water release may raise Delhi Railway Bridge water level above 206 metres by Tuesday (August 19), impacting Wazirabad and Okhla Barrages.

Officials said 1,78,996 cusecs of water was released from Hathinikund, which will reach Delhi in a few hours. This inflow is expected to further raise the level of Yamuna, which was already flowing above the warning level at 204.80 metres at Old Railway Bridge in Delhi this morning.

As per the authorities, the warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts when water level reaches 206 metres. Owing to the rise in Yamuna water level, local administration has sounded flood warning in several low-lying regions.

Sharing updates, Executive Engineer of Haryana Irrigation Department Vijay Garg said, "After the recent rains, 1.78 lakh cusecs of water has come in the river. This is the highest water level of this season."

For the last few days, Yamuna river in Delhi has been continuously witnessing rise in the water level, putting low-lying areas along the banks at risk of flood.

According to the Flood Control and Irrigation Department, Yamuna's level at the Old Railway Bridge on Sunday was just short of the danger mark, while it crossed warning levels on Monday morning.

With the water level likely to rise further and breach danger mark soon, officials have issued an alert, stating that the situation is being closely monitored, and all concerned departments and agencies have been asked to take precautionary measures to deal with a possible flood-like situation.

Moreover, authorities have appealed to the public not to go to the Yamuna's banks and not let animals go nearby either.

"The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour," an official from the central flood room said.

With water released from the barrages presumed to reach Delhi in around 48-50 hours, the national capital now braces for a flood situation and massive evacuation.