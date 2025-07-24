Flood Threat Looms Over Delhi As Yamuna Nears Danger Level After Water Release From Haryana's Hathnikund Barrage

New Delhi: With Yamuna river on the brink of crossing the danger level after more than 54,000 cusecs of water were released from Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana on Tuesday, fear of floods has now risen in national capital Delhi.

Authorities said the water level of Yamuna near Purana Loha Pul in Delhi has reached close to the warning level. As per the information received, the water level currently stands at 204.1 meters against the warning level of 205 meters. In view of the threat, the officials have emphasised the need to initiate necessary measures. In fact, for the first time this monsoon, 50,000 cusecs of water has been released from Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), 54,707 cusecs of water was released from Hathinikund Barrage at around 1 PM on Tuesday. Usually, the water released from the barrage takes 48-50 hours to reach Delhi. It is being anticipated that the water level of Yamuna could reach close to 204.5 meters, increasing the risk of floods in and around Delhi.

As of Tuesday evening, Yamuna's water level near Purana Loha Pul stood at 202.24 meters, still below the warning mark, but a steady rise is expected.

"This is the first time this season that over 50,000 cusecs of water has been released (from Hathinikund). With rain continuing in the upper Yamuna basin, the Yamuna river's level may increase further in the coming days," said Bhim Singh Rawat, a Yamuna activist and member of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP).

It is pertinent to mention here that last year, despite intense rainfal during monsoon, Delhi narrowly escaped a flood crisis when the Yamuna water level reached 204.38 meters towards September end. However, the July 2023 floods saw the water level soar to 208.66 meters, following a massive 3.59 lakh cusec release from Hathnikund. Several parts of the city including Mayur Vihar, ITO, Salimgarh Bypass and Civil Lines were inundated, forcing authorities to launch operation to evacuate thousands of affected people.

As per Delhi government's flood control plan, an official warning is issued only when water released from Hathnikund exceeds one lakh cusecs. "Once this limit is crossed, sector-level control rooms are activated, boats deployed and vulnerable areas monitored," said an order of the irrigation and flood control department this year.

With more rainfall likely upstream, authorities have kept a close watch on Yamuna's rising water levels for timely action.