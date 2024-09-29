ETV Bharat / bharat

Flood Situation Alarming In North Bengal, Centre Not Extending Help: CM Mamata

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Amid the torrential flood in several parts of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the central government of not extending assistance to deal with the calamity-hit areas.

Flood Situation Alarming In North Bengal, Centre Not Extending Help: CM Mamata
File Photo of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday described the flood situation in the northern districts as "alarming" and claimed that the state is deprived of central assistance to deal with the natural calamity.

Banerjee, who was on her way to north Bengal to inspect the flood situation there, told reporters that her government is dealing with the deluge on a war footing.

"North Bengal is reeling under flood. Districts like Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar have been affected. Due to heavy rain in catchment areas of Koshi river, places in Bihar and Malda and Dakshin Dinajpur districts of Bengal will be affected in the near future," she said on her way to Siliguri.

Accusing the central government of "not performing its role to help the state fight the calamities", she said, "The Centre did not take up maintenance work of Farakka barrage and its water-bearing capacity has reduced to a great extent despite our repeated reminders to them."

