ETV Bharat / bharat

Flood Situation Worsens In Bihar As 260 Villages In 11 Districts Stare At Huge Losses

Patna (Bihar): Due to the sudden increase in the water level of The Ganges, problems of the people living on its banks keep mounting. The lower areas of Patna and the Diara areas have been inundated. Though the water level has subsided in the last two days by 13 inches, still it is flowing above the danger mark in Patna. On Monday, the water level of The Ganges was 102 centimetres above the danger mark at Digha Ghat and Gandhi Ghat of Patna.

Around 260 panchayats in 11 districts of Bihar have been affected by the flood. The areas of Buxar, Ara, Patna, Saran, Vaishali, Begusarai, Samastipur, Munger, Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Barh and Mokama are in the grip of floods as low-lying areas are worst affected.

In Chhapra, flood waters are spreading rapidly in the residential areas, a situation never seen in the last six years. Houses and crops have all been submerged cutting the road connectivity from Ballia to Uttar Pradesh and Jai Prabha Setu in Chhapra district of Bihar.

Bhagalpur is similarly reeling under inundation as floodwaters have entered many areas, marooning people. Water is rapidly entering Sultanganj, Akbarnagar, Nathnagar, University Campus, Adampur Mohalla, Mayaganj Hospital, Ghogha, Kahalgaon, Pirpainti and Navgachhiya of the district. A girls’ hostel of Tilkamanjhi University was also not spared as 110 students were rescued by tractor.

In Munger, 25,000 people were hit by floodwater as the Ganges flowed above the danger zone. On Friday morning, the water level of the Ganga in Maner, Patna reached 53.29 meters. At the same time, the level in Digha Ghat of Patna touched 50.45. Floodwater has entered many villages including Barhpur, Kanhaypur, Hathidah, Maranchi, and Kasaha Diara of Barh subdivision block. The District Magistrate has issued an order to close 76 schools in Patna district till September 26.

The railways are bearing the direct brunt of the flood as several trains have been cancelled and diverted due to the inundation of the Ratanpur-Bariyarpur and Jamalpur-Bhagalpur divisions.