Flood Fears Grip Kashmir Valley As Heavy Rains Swell Rivers Again

Srinagar: The looming threat of floods in Jammu and Kashmir has worried residents, as the fear of the Jhelum river and tributaries overtopping echoes the memories of the 2014 floods.
Residents kept glued to mobile applications and social media for updates on the water breaching the danger mark in the main river that navigates through five districts of Kashmir. The application ‘Kashmir Floods Watch’, operated by the Irrigation & Flood Control Department (I&FC), which oversees the flood management plan, was overburdened with online traffic as it shares hourly updates on flood levels.
Many people like Sameer Ahmad in Srinagar stayed awake till late at night after weather alerts sounded an alarm in the face of incessant rain forecast in Jammu as well as Kashmir, increasing water levels in rivers. “Since 2014, when one storey of our home was submerged in flood for a month, we have lived in constant fear. There is a growing fear that the Jhelum River can breach anytime, as rains swell rivers and streams in Kashmir in no time," he said.
Following the massive deluge a decade ago, the river’s water-carrying capacity increased from 31,800 to 41,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs). But experts see this to be insufficient to hold large floodwaters, with suggestions for a multi-pronged approach, including environmental impact assessment.
Kashmir has experienced a heavy bout of intermittent rains since yesterday afternoon, swelling rivers and tributaries. Data from the flood control department showed that the Jhelum was flowing above the 21-foot danger mark at Sangam in Anantnag, where several tributaries and streams enter the river.
“The water level is increasing as rains continue in the hills and south Kashmir. In the last hour, the water level has increased by a foot in the Jhelum River,” said Chief Engineer I&FC Department Showkat Hussain. “We have readied sandbags in lakhs to prevent any breach on embankments and set up control rooms for monitoring the flood situation.”
The increasing water levels submerged several areas in south Kashmir where the Jhelum originates and snakes through the valley. Over a dozen villages were submerged after floodwaters from adjoining tributaries overtopped in south Kashmir, leading to evacuation at several places. Over 2500 residents were shifted to safer places and shelter homes by the authorities, said Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg. He urged people, particularly those living in the vicinity of water bodies, to be alert and follow advisories on the situation.
Director of the Meteorological Centre Srinagar Mukhtar Ahmad said heavy rains across Jammu and Kashmir since yesterday afternoon have swollen rivers, but expects the water level to recede by late night.
“The weather will improve from late evening, and it will reduce flood levels in rivers. The current spell of rain was less intense than the previous one (in late August),” he told ETV Bharat.
Over 100 people have died, and dozens are still missing as torrential rains spurred flash floods, razed villages in Jammu and Kashmir's mountainous region and displaced a large population.
On Wednesday morning, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directed the administration to intensify ground response, clear waterlogged areas, and ensure the supply of essential services and the timely evacuation of residents from critical zones.
“An adequate stock of rations, fuel, medicines, and drinking water should be made available in vulnerable areas, and emergency medical teams should be kept on standby,” said Abdullah during a virtual meeting to assess the situation with the administration. He directed officials to provide regular updates and remain alert, and respond promptly.
Health Minister Sakeena Itoo has directed medical staff, including doctors and paramedics, to be in hospitals round the clock in the wake of a flood alert.
