Flood Fears Grip Kashmir Valley As Heavy Rains Swell Rivers Again

Srinagar: The looming threat of floods in Jammu and Kashmir has worried residents, as the fear of the Jhelum river and tributaries overtopping echoes the memories of the 2014 floods.

Residents kept glued to mobile applications and social media for updates on the water breaching the danger mark in the main river that navigates through five districts of Kashmir. The application ‘Kashmir Floods Watch’, operated by the Irrigation & Flood Control Department (I&FC), which oversees the flood management plan, was overburdened with online traffic as it shares hourly updates on flood levels.

Many people like Sameer Ahmad in Srinagar stayed awake till late at night after weather alerts sounded an alarm in the face of incessant rain forecast in Jammu as well as Kashmir, increasing water levels in rivers. “Since 2014, when one storey of our home was submerged in flood for a month, we have lived in constant fear. There is a growing fear that the Jhelum River can breach anytime, as rains swell rivers and streams in Kashmir in no time," he said.

Jehlum River crossed danger mark after incessant rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir since Tuesday. (ETV Bharat)

Following the massive deluge a decade ago, the river’s water-carrying capacity increased from 31,800 to 41,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs). But experts see this to be insufficient to hold large floodwaters, with suggestions for a multi-pronged approach, including environmental impact assessment.

Kashmir has experienced a heavy bout of intermittent rains since yesterday afternoon, swelling rivers and tributaries. Data from the flood control department showed that the Jhelum was flowing above the 21-foot danger mark at Sangam in Anantnag, where several tributaries and streams enter the river.

“The water level is increasing as rains continue in the hills and south Kashmir. In the last hour, the water level has increased by a foot in the Jhelum River,” said Chief Engineer I&FC Department Showkat Hussain. “We have readied sandbags in lakhs to prevent any breach on embankments and set up control rooms for monitoring the flood situation.”