Flood Alert Issued In Bharuch As Narmada Water Level Inches Towards Danger Mark

Bharuch (Gujarat): The water level of the Narmada River has touched 18 feet — just four feet short of the danger mark of 22 feet — in the Ankleshwar area of Gujarat's Bharuch, and flood alerts have been sounded for 27 coastal villages of the district.

Heavy rains in the upper reaches of the river have led the authority of the Sardar Sarovar Dam to release a large amount of water, leading to anxieties among the riparian settlers. The current water level of Sardar Sarovar Dam has reached 133.02 metres, while its maximum capacity is 138.68 metres.

On Friday afternoon, 23 gates of the dam were opened to release an estimated 4.36 lakh cusecs of water into the Narmada. Due to this, about 27 villages of the low-lying areas of Bharuch, Narmada and Vadodara districts have been put on alert for possible flooding. Villages in island areas like Sarfuddin and Borbhata of Ankleshwar taluka of Bharuch may be the most affected, with impact from the excess water level.

The Bharuch district administration is constantly monitoring the situation, deploying the fire brigade, SDRF and police personnel in the littoral areas. Village panchayats have also been instructed to remain vigilant, and farmers have been advised to shift cattle and other farming equipment from coastal farms. In case of an emergency, people have been requested to contact 108 or the local administration office.

On Friday, there was an inflow of six lakh cusecs of water from the upper reaches, due to which five gates of the dam were opened in the morning. The water level of the dam was recorded at 127.74 meters on July 30, which has increased by six meters to 133.02 meters in just two days.