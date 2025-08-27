Flood Alert In Delhi As Yamuna Crosses Warning Mark, Evacuation On Standby

New Delhi: The Yamuna River's water level at the old Railway Bridge in New Delhi touched 204.61 metres on Wednesday morning, remaining above the warning level of 204.50 metres for the second consecutive day, Central Water Commission (CWC) said. Officials said that the river is likely to cross the danger mark of 205.33 metres by Wednesday evening, with forecasts suggesting that the level could reach 205.36 metres by 8 pm.

Officials said that once the water level crosses the danger mark, low-lying areas along the embankments of the Yamuna become vulnerable to flooding. Evacuation procedures generally begin when the river rises above 206 metres.

The highest water level ever recorded in the Yamuna was 208.66 metres on July 13, 1923. Although the current level is lower than this historic peak, crossing the danger mark poses a serious threat, especially to people living in houses along the riverbanks. Authorities have attributed the current rise to the heavy discharge of water from upstream barrages.

An official from the central flood room said, "A large quantity of water is being released every hour from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages, which is pushing the water level up. The flow may rise further in the coming hours."

According to the data, around 37,230 cusecs of water is being released from Wazirabad every hour, while Hathnikund Barrage is releasing nearly 52,448 cusecs. Water released from Hathnikund typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. In response, the Flood Control Department had instructed sector officials to stay alert and prepare for possible evacuation measures.

Police personnel and flood control teams are patrolling both embankments to identify vulnerable points. Residents living in slums and low-lying areas have been advised to remain vigilant, while arrangements are being made to move them to safer shelters if required. The flood control room said the situation is under constant watch, and appealed to the public not to believe or spread rumours. Officials said that relief and rescue operations will be launched promptly if the situation worsens.