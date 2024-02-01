Flipkart to Launch Same-Day Delivery Service

Hyderabad: Walmart-led e-commerce firm Flipkart is launching a new service for customers. It is ready to deliver the items ordered on its platform on the day of booking. This service will be launched on an experimental basis in 20 selected cities of the country.

In addition to Hyderabad and Vijayawada in Telugu states, these services will be launched in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Patna, Raipur and Siliguri.

Flipkart said that this new service will be implemented on an experimental basis soon. However, the exact date has not been revealed. It said that it plans to bring these services to more cities in the country in the coming months.

Flipkart's idea is to provide customers with products from mobile, fashion, beauty, lifestyle, books, home appliances and electronics categories on the day of booking. But to get this facility, you have to order the goods before 1 pm. Then the goods will be delivered within midnight on the same day. If booked after 1 pm, goods will be delivered the next day.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read more: Walmart Increases Stake In Flipkart, Pays USD 3.5 Billion To Acquire Further Shares