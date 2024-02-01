Loading...

Flipkart to Launch Same-Day Delivery Service

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 6:30 PM IST

Walmart-led e-commerce firm Flipkart is launching a new service for customers. It is ready to deliver the items ordered on its platform on the day of booking. This service will be launched on an experimental basis in 20 selected cities of the country.

Flipkart is launching a new delivery service called 'Same Day Delivery'. The ordered goods will be delivered to the customers on the day of booking.

Hyderabad: Walmart-led e-commerce firm Flipkart is launching a new service for customers. It is ready to deliver the items ordered on its platform on the day of booking. This service will be launched on an experimental basis in 20 selected cities of the country.

In addition to Hyderabad and Vijayawada in Telugu states, these services will be launched in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Patna, Raipur and Siliguri.

Flipkart said that this new service will be implemented on an experimental basis soon. However, the exact date has not been revealed. It said that it plans to bring these services to more cities in the country in the coming months.

Flipkart's idea is to provide customers with products from mobile, fashion, beauty, lifestyle, books, home appliances and electronics categories on the day of booking. But to get this facility, you have to order the goods before 1 pm. Then the goods will be delivered within midnight on the same day. If booked after 1 pm, goods will be delivered the next day.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read more: Walmart Increases Stake In Flipkart, Pays USD 3.5 Billion To Acquire Further Shares

TAGGED:

FlipkartSame Day Delivery Servicee commerce firm Flipkart

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.