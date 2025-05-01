Flights Sans Tourists: Srinagar Airport Hit By Post-Pahalgam Attack Fallout

Srinagar: In the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran, air traffic at the Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport here has taken a significant hit, with passenger arrivals plunging to nearly half of the usual figures, according to the airport director.

Javed Anjum, director of Srinagar airport, said Thursday that several flights have been affected since the attack, leading to a decline in footfall at the Valley's air hub.

“Srinagar airport’s traffic has been hit post the terror attack,” Anjum told ETV Bharat, responding to speculation over flight cancellations and disruptions. Before the attack, the airport was handling nearly 20,000 passengers daily during the peak tourist season. “Now, the figure has dropped to around 10,000,” he said.

A view of an empty flight on way to Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Following the deadly Pahalgam attack, which left 25 tourists and a local horseman dead, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory to all airlines. In the advisory, the DGCA stated: “In the aftermath of the incident in Pahalgam, there is an unexpected demand from tourists seeking to return to their homes. In this regard, the airlines are advised to take swift action to increase the number of flights in response to heightened demand and also to ensure uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to various destinations across India, facilitating evacuation of stranded tourists."

Infograph about the decline in passenger footfall at Srinagar airport (ETV Bharat)

Airlines operating to and from Srinagar airport introduced additional flights. “On April 25, only 24 passengers arrived on four additional flights, while 794 departed. On April 26, just 28 passengers arrived on three such flights, and 351 departed. Likewise, on April 27, 62 passengers arrived on two flights, while 211 passengers departed,” the airport traffic data reveals.

On April 16, prior to the attack, the airport recorded a total of 16,595 passengers across 94 flights. The volume peaked at 19,641 on April 21. But starting April 23, the day after the Pahalgam attack, the downturn began — with arrivals plunging to 6,561 passengers, compared to over 9,000 just two days earlier. By April 29, arrivals had dipped to 4,613 passengers on 48 flights — a sharp contrast to the 8,767 arrivals recorded on April 17. On April 30, arrivals further dropped to 4,341 passengers on 41 flights, while departures also slumped to 3,886 — the lowest recorded in April 2025.



Flight Data from Srinagar Airport

Date Arrival Passengers Arrival Flights Departure Passengers Departure Flights Total Passengers Total Flights 01 APR 2025 8598 50 6358 50 14956 100 02 APR 2025 7691 44 6294 44 13985 88 03 APR 2025 8332 49 7479 49 15811 98 04 APR 2025 8560 49 7806 49 16366 98 05 APR 2025 8852 50 8936 50 17788 100 06 APR 2025 5112 27 5153 27 10265 54 07 APR 2025 9083 50 9103 50 18186 100 08 APR 2025 9154 50 8565 50 17719 100 09 APR 2025 8789 48 8534 48 17323 96 10 APR 2025 9303 50 8735 50 18038 100 11 APR 2025 9138 48 8361 48 17499 96 12 APR 2025 9459 51 9506 51 18965 102 13 APR 2025 7394 39 7490 39 14884 78 14 APR 2025 9062 50 9306 50 18368 100 15 APR 2025 8796 49 8915 49 17711 98 16 APR 2025 8391 47 8204 47 16595 94 17 APR 2025 8767 51 8832 51 17599 102 18 APR 2025 8687 49 8750 49 17437 98 19 APR 2025 8194 46 8593 46 16787 92 20 APR 2025 5626 30 5780 30 11406 60 21 APR 2025 9640 52 10001 52 19641 104 22 APR 2025 9235 51 9905 51 19140 102 23 APR 2025 6561 56 11092 56 17653 112 24 APR 2025 4456 59 11380 59 15836 118 25 APR 2025 4264 (4240+24) 54 (50+4) 10595 (9801+794) 54 (50+4) 14859 108 26 APR 2025 4647 (4619+28) 56 (53+3) 10515 (10164+351) 56 (53+3) 15162 112 27 APR 2025 4212 (4150+62) 42 (40+2) 6851 (6640+211) 42 (40+2) 11063 84 28 APR 2025 5099 50 6524 50 11623 100 29 APR 2025 4613 48 4608 48 9221 96 30 APR 2025 4341 41 3886 41 8227 82