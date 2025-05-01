Flights Sans Tourists: Srinagar Airport Hit By Post-Pahalgam Attack Fallout

Srinagar: In the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran, air traffic at the Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport here has taken a significant hit, with passenger arrivals plunging to nearly half of the usual figures, according to the airport director.
Javed Anjum, director of Srinagar airport, said Thursday that several flights have been affected since the attack, leading to a decline in footfall at the Valley's air hub.
“Srinagar airport’s traffic has been hit post the terror attack,” Anjum told ETV Bharat, responding to speculation over flight cancellations and disruptions. Before the attack, the airport was handling nearly 20,000 passengers daily during the peak tourist season. “Now, the figure has dropped to around 10,000,” he said.
Following the deadly Pahalgam attack, which left 25 tourists and a local horseman dead, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory to all airlines. In the advisory, the DGCA stated: “In the aftermath of the incident in Pahalgam, there is an unexpected demand from tourists seeking to return to their homes. In this regard, the airlines are advised to take swift action to increase the number of flights in response to heightened demand and also to ensure uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to various destinations across India, facilitating evacuation of stranded tourists."
Airlines operating to and from Srinagar airport introduced additional flights. “On April 25, only 24 passengers arrived on four additional flights, while 794 departed. On April 26, just 28 passengers arrived on three such flights, and 351 departed. Likewise, on April 27, 62 passengers arrived on two flights, while 211 passengers departed,” the airport traffic data reveals.
On April 16, prior to the attack, the airport recorded a total of 16,595 passengers across 94 flights. The volume peaked at 19,641 on April 21. But starting April 23, the day after the Pahalgam attack, the downturn began — with arrivals plunging to 6,561 passengers, compared to over 9,000 just two days earlier. By April 29, arrivals had dipped to 4,613 passengers on 48 flights — a sharp contrast to the 8,767 arrivals recorded on April 17. On April 30, arrivals further dropped to 4,341 passengers on 41 flights, while departures also slumped to 3,886 — the lowest recorded in April 2025.
Flight Data from Srinagar Airport
|Date
|Arrival Passengers
|Arrival Flights
|Departure Passengers
|Departure Flights
|Total Passengers
|Total Flights
|01 APR 2025
|8598
|50
|6358
|50
|14956
|100
|02 APR 2025
|7691
|44
|6294
|44
|13985
|88
|03 APR 2025
|8332
|49
|7479
|49
|15811
|98
|04 APR 2025
|8560
|49
|7806
|49
|16366
|98
|05 APR 2025
|8852
|50
|8936
|50
|17788
|100
|06 APR 2025
|5112
|27
|5153
|27
|10265
|54
|07 APR 2025
|9083
|50
|9103
|50
|18186
|100
|08 APR 2025
|9154
|50
|8565
|50
|17719
|100
|09 APR 2025
|8789
|48
|8534
|48
|17323
|96
|10 APR 2025
|9303
|50
|8735
|50
|18038
|100
|11 APR 2025
|9138
|48
|8361
|48
|17499
|96
|12 APR 2025
|9459
|51
|9506
|51
|18965
|102
|13 APR 2025
|7394
|39
|7490
|39
|14884
|78
|14 APR 2025
|9062
|50
|9306
|50
|18368
|100
|15 APR 2025
|8796
|49
|8915
|49
|17711
|98
|16 APR 2025
|8391
|47
|8204
|47
|16595
|94
|17 APR 2025
|8767
|51
|8832
|51
|17599
|102
|18 APR 2025
|8687
|49
|8750
|49
|17437
|98
|19 APR 2025
|8194
|46
|8593
|46
|16787
|92
|20 APR 2025
|5626
|30
|5780
|30
|11406
|60
|21 APR 2025
|9640
|52
|10001
|52
|19641
|104
|22 APR 2025
|9235
|51
|9905
|51
|19140
|102
|23 APR 2025
|6561
|56
|11092
|56
|17653
|112
|24 APR 2025
|4456
|59
|11380
|59
|15836
|118
|25 APR 2025
|4264 (4240+24)
|54 (50+4)
|10595 (9801+794)
|54 (50+4)
|14859
|108
|26 APR 2025
|4647 (4619+28)
|56 (53+3)
|10515 (10164+351)
|56 (53+3)
|15162
|112
|27 APR 2025
|4212 (4150+62)
|42 (40+2)
|6851 (6640+211)
|42 (40+2)
|11063
|84
|28 APR 2025
|5099
|50
|6524
|50
|11623
|100
|29 APR 2025
|4613
|48
|4608
|48
|9221
|96
|30 APR 2025
|4341
|41
|3886
|41
|8227
|82
