Flights Sans Tourists: Srinagar Airport Hit By Post-Pahalgam Attack Fallout

According to the official data, the passenger footfall at the Srinagar airport has declined by nearly half after the Pahalgam terror attack.

A view of an empty flight on way to Srinagar
A view of an empty flight on way to Srinagar (ETV Bharat)
By Muhammad Zulqarnain Zulfi

Published : May 1, 2025 at 5:47 PM IST

2 Min Read

Srinagar: In the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran, air traffic at the Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport here has taken a significant hit, with passenger arrivals plunging to nearly half of the usual figures, according to the airport director.

Javed Anjum, director of Srinagar airport, said Thursday that several flights have been affected since the attack, leading to a decline in footfall at the Valley's air hub.

“Srinagar airport’s traffic has been hit post the terror attack,” Anjum told ETV Bharat, responding to speculation over flight cancellations and disruptions. Before the attack, the airport was handling nearly 20,000 passengers daily during the peak tourist season. “Now, the figure has dropped to around 10,000,” he said.

A view of an empty flight on way to Srinagar
A view of an empty flight on way to Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Following the deadly Pahalgam attack, which left 25 tourists and a local horseman dead, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory to all airlines. In the advisory, the DGCA stated: “In the aftermath of the incident in Pahalgam, there is an unexpected demand from tourists seeking to return to their homes. In this regard, the airlines are advised to take swift action to increase the number of flights in response to heightened demand and also to ensure uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to various destinations across India, facilitating evacuation of stranded tourists."

Infograph about the decline in passenger footfall at Srinagar airport
Infograph about the decline in passenger footfall at Srinagar airport (ETV Bharat)

Airlines operating to and from Srinagar airport introduced additional flights. “On April 25, only 24 passengers arrived on four additional flights, while 794 departed. On April 26, just 28 passengers arrived on three such flights, and 351 departed. Likewise, on April 27, 62 passengers arrived on two flights, while 211 passengers departed,” the airport traffic data reveals.

A view of an empty flight on way to Srinagar
A view of an empty flight on way to Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

On April 16, prior to the attack, the airport recorded a total of 16,595 passengers across 94 flights. The volume peaked at 19,641 on April 21. But starting April 23, the day after the Pahalgam attack, the downturn began — with arrivals plunging to 6,561 passengers, compared to over 9,000 just two days earlier. By April 29, arrivals had dipped to 4,613 passengers on 48 flights — a sharp contrast to the 8,767 arrivals recorded on April 17. On April 30, arrivals further dropped to 4,341 passengers on 41 flights, while departures also slumped to 3,886 — the lowest recorded in April 2025.

Flight Data from Srinagar Airport

Date Arrival PassengersArrival FlightsDeparture PassengersDeparture FlightsTotal PassengersTotal Flights
01 APR 202585985063585014956100
02 APR 20257691446294441398588
03 APR 20258332497479491581198
04 APR 20258560497806491636698
05 APR 202588525089365017788100
06 APR 20255112275153271026554
07 APR 202590835091035018186100
08 APR 202591545085655017719100
09 APR 20258789488534481732396
10 APR 202593035087355018038100
11 APR 20259138488361481749996
12 APR 202594595195065118965102
13 APR 20257394397490391488478
14 APR 202590625093065018368100
15 APR 20258796498915491771198
16 APR 20258391478204471659594
17 APR 202587675188325117599102
18 APR 20258687498750491743798
19 APR 20258194468593461678792
20 APR 20255626305780301140660
21 APR 2025964052100015219641104
22 APR 202592355199055119140102
23 APR 2025656156110925617653112
24 APR 2025445659113805915836118
25 APR 20254264 (4240+24)54 (50+4)10595 (9801+794)54 (50+4)14859108
26 APR 20254647 (4619+28)56 (53+3)10515 (10164+351)56 (53+3)15162112
27 APR 20254212 (4150+62)42 (40+2)6851 (6640+211)42 (40+2)1106384
28 APR 202550995065245011623100
29 APR 2025461348460848922196
30 APR 2025434141388641822782

