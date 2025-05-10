Flights From Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport Cancelled Till May 15

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Flight operations from Hindon Airport will remain completely closed till 5:20 am on 15 May 2025, according to an order of the Civil Aviation Ministry of the Government of India.

Earlier, all flights were cancelled from Hindon Airport till 5:30 am on May 10, but now according to the order issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the operation of flights will be completely closed till 5:20 am on May 15, 2025.

The Civil Aviation ministry has temporarily banned the operation of flights from 32 airports in the country in view of the emerging security environment and due to increasing military tension between India and Pakistan.

Air India Express, Flybig and Star Air operate from Ghaziabad's Indian Airport to major cities of the country. Air India Express is the largest airline operating flights from Hindon Airport.

Air India Express operates flights to many cities every day from Hindon Airport. According to the information received from Air India Express, those who had already booked tickets can get 100 percent refund or reschedule the flight.

Flights started operating from Hindon Airport to various cities of the country in March, April and May 2025. After the start of operations to various cities, more than two and a half thousand passengers were traveling from Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport every day. The passenger traffic has now become zero. Flights operate from Hindon Airport to Mumbai, Chennai, Varanasi, Patna, Ludhiana, Bhatinda, Kolkata etc.