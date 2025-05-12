32 Airports, Closed Due To India-Pakistan Conflict, To Reopen For Flight Operations In Phased Manner

New Delhi: India reopened all 32 airports which were closed since May 9 due to heightened military tensions with Pakistan. The Centre issued a new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Monday permitting commercial air operations to commence.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation noted, "Temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025 has been lifted. These Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect. Travellers are advised to check flight status directly with the Airlines and monitor Airline’s websites for regular updates."

The move came after the first peaceful night in Jammu and Kashmir and other locations along the border. The announcement from the Corporate Communications Directorate, AAI, said, "Attention Flyers; reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025. It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect. It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with Airlines and monitor Airline’s websites for regular updates.”

Travellers are recommended to verify flight status with airlines directly and should continue to monitor airline's webpages to see updated information regularly.

Airports across northern and western India, reopened on Monday morning, though services are being restored in a phased manner:

Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh: Leh, Thoise, Jammu, Srinagar, Awantipora

Punjab: Adampur, Amritsar, Bathinda, Halwara, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot.

Haryana: Ambala -Himachal Pradesh: Shimla, Kullu, Gaggal

Chandigarh

Rajasthan: Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Kishangarh, Uttarlai.

Gujarat: Bhuj, Jamnagar, Kandla, Keshod, Mundra, Porbandar, Rajkot, Naliya. Uttar Pradesh: Hindon, Saharanpur.

Chandigarh International Airport was among the first to confirm the restart of operations. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the airport authorities wrote, “Flight Operations Resumed. Flight 'services to and from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, have resumed as of 10:30 AM on 12th May 2025. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for updated schedules.”

Other key airports such as Srinagar, Leh, and Amritsar also began limited services, with full operations expected to resume gradually over the coming days.

Airlines issue advisories

Major carriers including IndiGo and Air India issued advisories to passengers, confirming that flights on previously suspended routes would restart progressively.

In a travel advisory, IndiGo said: “In line with the latest government directives, the airports are open for operations. We will progressively commence operations on the previously closed routes. As services gradually return to normal, there may still be a few delays and last-minute adjustments. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as our teams work diligently to restore seamless operations.”

“We recommend checking your flight status regularly for the latest updates. As always, we will continue to keep you informed through our official charels. If you are still reconsidering your travel plans, change and cancellation fee waivers remain available until 22nd May 2025 for travel to and from the affected airports."

Notably, the sudden shutdown of 32 airports had led to widespread disruption in air connectivity between northern, western, and other parts of the country. The Ministry of Civil Aviation, citing “operational reasons,” had initially announced the suspension of services from May 9 to May 15, affecting passenger traffic and logistical operations.

Spicejet has also given a travel update, "We are pleased to inform you that airports previously affected are now open for operations, as per the latest government directives. Our teams are actively working to resume normal flight operations at the earliest. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time."