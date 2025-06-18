ETV Bharat / bharat

Raipur Airport | Flight Gate Locked For Nearly 40 Minutes, Bhupesh Baghel Stuck

Raipur: A flight gate of an Indigo plane at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur was locked for nearly 40 minutes, which caused inconvenience to passengers.

Among the passengers were former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, Raipur Mayor Meenal Choube, and Congress MLA Chaturi Nand.

Swami Vivekananda Airport Director Kishore Kumar Lahare confirmed the incident. He said, "However, I do not have much information about it. The concerned airline could give more details."

Sources said that an Indigo flight from Delhi landed at Raipur at around 2.25 PM. "The flight remained on the runway for 40 minutes and the passengers were inside it. The gate of the aircraft was opened after 40 minutes. All the passengers were safe but there was an atmosphere of commotion at the airport," sources added.