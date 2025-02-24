Flight Fares Surge: Srinagar Trips Now Pricier Than Colombo

Srinagar: Even as Kashmir awaits direct rail connectivity to the Valley from the national capital, airfares from major Indian cities to Srinagar have surged to unprecedented levels, raising concerns among travellers and tourism stakeholders.

According to data from the Srinagar Airport Authority, a total of 2,37,838 passengers utilised the airport between February 1 and 20, 2025. "A total of 1,22,980 passengers arrived in Srinagar, while 1,14,858 departed. The airport handled 1,332 flights during this period, with nearly 60 flights operating daily and carrying an estimated 12,000 passengers," the data reveals.

Kashmir has long been a popular winter destination for tourists from around the globe traditionally. But this year, the Valley is witnessing a change in the pattern. A prolonged dry winter and soaring airfares have forced many travellers to reevaluate their plans. Although flights are available from all major Indian cities, the cost of flying to Srinagar has skyrocketed when compared to foreign routes.

For instance, a flight from Srinagar to Delhi is priced at approximately Rs 9,500, whereas travelling in the opposite direction costs around Rs 21,300. Similarly, the cost of a ticket from Srinagar to Hyderabad is approximately Rs 8,000, whereas flights from Hyderabad to Srinagar range from Rs 13,000 to Rs 14,000. Interestingly, international travel rates to nearby countries are priced lower compared to the Srinagar route. Flights from Hyderabad to Colombo cost between Rs 9,500 and Rs 10,500, whereas flights from Delhi to Colombo, Sri Lanka, cost between Rs 10,500 and Rs 19,900.

Faiz Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary General of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), emphasised that the demand for air travel remains high in the region. "Local residents, students, working professionals, medical patients, and tourists rely heavily on air travel. However, unfair pricing practices persist, with airlines collaborating with external travel agents," he noted. According to him, direct airline websites often show either unavailable tickets or exorbitant prices, whereas travel agents offer better rates, raising concerns about manipulation.

Bakshi also highlighted a recommendation by the Parliamentary Standing Committee to introduce a fare cap on airline tickets. "We had welcomed the initiative and urged the authorities to implement these measures promptly while ensuring strict monitoring. Despite government efforts to promote Kashmir as a prime tourist destination, excessive airfares make it an expensive choice for visitors," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, travel industry representatives in the Valley have called on the government to regulate flight prices. Former President of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), Farooq Ahmad Kathu, stressed the negative impact on the tourism sector. "Our industry has already suffered due to an extended dry spell this winter, and now the soaring airfare is adding to our difficulties. Air travel to Srinagar is costlier than flights to the neighbouring countries. I have received several inquiries from potential tourists who have now changed their plans. The administration must intervene," he urged.

The issue of airfare manipulation is not new. The Crime Branch Kashmir conducted many searches in Srinagar as part of their probe into alleged price gouging in 2021. The Director of Tourism Kashmir, after receiving several complaints from trade groups and travel associations, had prompted the launch of the investigation. According to the allegations, airline employees violated established protocols by selling tickets in bulk to travel agencies.