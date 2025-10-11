Flight Fares Soar Ahead Of Diwali, Prayagraj-Bengaluru Airfare Touches Rs 17,000
Prayagraj Airport Director said increase in aircraft fleet will give more options to travellers, but when it comes to airfares, prices will continue to fluctuate.
Prayagraj: With Diwali around the corner, flight fares have touched record high as more passengers are now opting for air travel owing to crowded trains and limited seat availability across airlines.
While usually, the fare between Prayagraj and Bengaluru hovers around Rs 7000, due to increased demand during Diwali, the fare on the route has skyrocketed to Rs 17,000.
Meanwhile, to meet the festive rush, IndiGo Airline will soon be operating more flights between Prayagraj and Bengaluru. As part of its expansion, IndiGo has increased the number of flights on this route from four to six in its winter schedule. Flights will now operate on all days except Saturdays, with the new schedule effective from Octovber 26, 2025.
According to IndiGo, the flight from Prayagraj will depart at 12:55 PM and land in Bengaluru at 3:40 PM. The return flight will depart from Bengaluru at 9:35 AM and reach Prayagraj at 12:15 PM. While the airline is hopeful that this change will provide convenience to passengers travelling home during the festivals, concerns have been raised over the sharp rise in airfares. Moreover, rise in demand vis-a-vis limited seat availability is likely to further increase the fares.
Mukesh Chandra Upadhyay, Director of Prayagraj Airport Authority, stated that due to increased demand during the festivals, airlines have expanded their services. On the high prices, he said fares will keep on fluctuating. "This increase in fleet will provide more options to travellers, but fares will continue to fluctuate. Prayagraj Airport currently operates flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bhopal, Indore and Bengaluru. Flights to Bengaluru are most popular among young people working in the IT sector. Passenger traffic at Prayagraj Airport is steadily increasing during the festive season. During Navratri and Diwali, almost all seats on flights to Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi are full. Airlines are preparing to operate extra flights in response to the situation," he said.
As per officials, there has been a 25 percent increase in the number of travellers at Prayagraj Airport in the last one month. Due to long waiting lists for railway tickets, a large number of passengers are now preferring air travel.
Airport management said this crowd will increase further during Diwali and Chhath Puja. Currently, 12 flights are operating daily at the airport, with the highest bookings being on the Bengaluru and Mumbai routes. In view of the rush, the airport administration has appealed to passengers to arrive early so that security checks and boarding procedures are completed on time.
