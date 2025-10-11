ETV Bharat / bharat

Flight Fares Soar Ahead Of Diwali, Prayagraj-Bengaluru Airfare Touches Rs 17,000

Prayagraj: With Diwali around the corner, flight fares have touched record high as more passengers are now opting for air travel owing to crowded trains and limited seat availability across airlines.

While usually, the fare between Prayagraj and Bengaluru hovers around Rs 7000, due to increased demand during Diwali, the fare on the route has skyrocketed to Rs 17,000.

Meanwhile, to meet the festive rush, IndiGo Airline will soon be operating more flights between Prayagraj and Bengaluru. As part of its expansion, IndiGo has increased the number of flights on this route from four to six in its winter schedule. Flights will now operate on all days except Saturdays, with the new schedule effective from Octovber 26, 2025.

According to IndiGo, the flight from Prayagraj will depart at 12:55 PM and land in Bengaluru at 3:40 PM. The return flight will depart from Bengaluru at 9:35 AM and reach Prayagraj at 12:15 PM. While the airline is hopeful that this change will provide convenience to passengers travelling home during the festivals, concerns have been raised over the sharp rise in airfares. Moreover, rise in demand vis-a-vis limited seat availability is likely to further increase the fares.