Air India, Indigo Cancel Flight Ops At Multiple Airports Amid Security Concerns

New Delhi: Airline carriers Air India and Indigo have announced the cancellation of flights to and from several key cities near the India-Pakistan border for Tuesday, citing safety concerns. Air India on Tuesday announced the cancellation of two-way flight operations to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot for Tuesday.

In a statement posted on X, Air India said, "In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May. We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated. For more information, please call our Contact Centre on 011-69329333 / 011-69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com."

The move follows a similar announcement from IndiGo on Monday night, cancelling its flight operations to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot airports for May 13. "In light of the latest developments and with your safety as our utmost priority, flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot are cancelled for 13th May 2025," IndiGo said in its latest travel advisory.

The announcement comes after an IndiGo flight en route to Amritsar from Delhi Monday evening returned to the national capital after precautionary blackout measures were reportedly enforced in Amritsar. "We understand how this may disrupt your travel plans, and regret the inconvenience caused. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will promptly keep you informed of further updates. Before heading to the airport, please check your flight status on our website or app. If you need assistance, we're just a message or call away, and forever ready to help," it added.

On Monday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) also announced the reopening of 32 airports across northern and western India for civil flight operations, three days after their temporary closure was extended until May 15 amid escalating India-Pakistan conflict.