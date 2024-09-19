ETV Bharat / bharat

Flight Operations Disrupted at Lucknow Airport As Typhoon Yagi Batters Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The effect of typhoon Yagi is being seen across Uttar Pradesh as heavy rains battered many areas including Lucknow on Wednesday. The clouds hovered over the sky with incessant rain for a long time, forcing the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Lucknow Airport to deny permission to an incoming flight from Kolkata to land. After being airborne for a while the plane was diverted to Varanasi. Many other flights were delayed for hours due to the inclement weather.

IndiGo’s flight 6E 856 from Kolkata to Lucknow was scheduled to land in Lucknow at 8.30 pm on Wednesday but got delayed due to diversion. The Goa-Lucknow flight of the airlines was delayed by two hours and the incoming flight from Delhi landed in Lucknow at 8.43 pm instead of its scheduled arrival time of 7.50 pm. Its Lucknow-Bengaluru flight was delayed by an hour while the Hyderabad-bound flight had a 50-minute delay in departure. The flight to Ahmedabad could take off from Lucknow at 8.12 pm instead of 7.50 pm.

The same fate was awaiting the Air India Express’ Muscat-Lucknow flight which landed at 8:57 pm instead of 3:30 pm while the Lucknow-Mumbai flight had a delayed departure and the Lucknow-Pune flight departed at 3.31 pm instead of 2.45 pm. AI Express’ flight from Lucknow to Dammam departed at 8:12 pm instead of 7:50 pm while the Lucknow-Delhi flight faced a 1.13 hours delay.