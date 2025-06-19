ETV Bharat / bharat

Flight Carrying Over 100 Indian Students, Evacuated To Armenia From War-Torn Iran, Lands in Delhi

Kashmiri students onboard a flight to return to India under an evacuation operation facilitated by the Government of India ( X/@MEAIndia )

New Delhi: Students who were evacuated from war-torn Iran recalled the critical situation they were faced with in the country, and thanked the Indian government for swift action in bringing them back home.

The first flight carrying 110 Indian students, who were evacuated to Armenia from war-torn Iran, landed in Delhi in the early hours on Thursday.

Amid escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, Indian students in Tehran were moved out of the city, 110 of them crossing the border into Armenia, through arrangements made by the Indian Embassy on Tuesday under 'Operation Sindhu'.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said more people are being evacuated.

"We have planes ready. We will be sending another plane today. We are evacuating some more people from Turkmenistan. Our missions have opened 24 hour lines for any request for evacuation. As the situation evolves, we will be sending more planes to evacuate Indian nationals," Singh, who is also the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, told reporters.

He thanked governments in Turkmenistan and Armenia for their support. Varta, a student from Kashmir, who was among those who landed here, said, "We were the first ones to be evacuated from Iran. The situation was quite critical. We were terrified. We thank Indian government and Indian embassy who worked very fast and swiftly to bring us here.

"Our neighbourhood was attacked. When the Indian government came to our doorstep it felt like home," she told PTI-Videos.

She said the Armenian authorities were also very helpful. Mir Khalif, an MBBS student who landed in Delhi, said it was a tense situation in Iran."We could see missiles. There was a war going on. Our neighbourhood was bombed. We were very afraid of the situation. I hope we will never see those days again," he told reporters.