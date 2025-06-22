Flight Carrying 290 Indian Nationals From Iran Lands In Delhi, Over 1100 Evacuated So Far Under Op Sindhu

Delhi: A special flight carrying 290 Indian nationals stranded in conflict-hit Iran landed safely in Delhi late Saturday night, informed Ministry of External Affairs.

Under Operation Sindhu, the evacuation flight from Mashhad, Iran, landed in New Delhi at 11:30 PM on Saturday (June 21), MEA said, adding that so far 1117 Indian nationals have been safely evacuated from Iran.

"Operation Sindhu gains momentum. 290 Indian nationals have returned home safely from Iran on a special flight from Mashhad that landed in New Delhi at 2330 hrs on 21 June 2025. With this, 1,117 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Iran," shared Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of MEA in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, another evacuation flight from Mashhad landed in New Delhi at 4:30PM with 310 Indian nationals from Iran.

The evacuations are part of Operation Sindhu, launched by the Ministry of External Affairs last week in response to the worsening conflict between Israel and Iran, which severely disrupted regional air travel and left many Indian nationals stranded.

Boosting rescue efforts, the Embassy of India in Sri Lanka stated that India's evacuation efforts will also cover citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka. "On request of the Governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, the Indian Embassy’s evacuation efforts in Iran will also cover Citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka," it said.

