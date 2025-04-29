ETV Bharat / bharat

42-Foot Flagstaff Installed On Lord Ram Temple In Ayodhya Ahead Of Akshay Tritiya

A 42-foot flagstaff was installed atop Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's spire in Ayodhya, marking a major milestone ahead of Akshay Tritiya 2025.

A 42-foot flagstaff was installed atop Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's spire in Ayodhya, marking a major milestone ahead of Akshay Tritiya 2025.
42-Foot Flagstaff Installed On Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple (X@ShriRamTeerth)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 29, 2025 at 1:38 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ayodhya: A 42-foot-high flagstaff (Dhwajdand) was ceremoniously installed atop the main spire (shikhar) of the Lord Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday, a day before Akshay Tritiya. The installation coincided with Vaishakh Shukla Dwitiya and Parshuram Jayanti.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, supervising the ritual proceedings, said that the installation process began at 6.30 am and was completed by 8 am. Rai ensuring all traditional rites were observed.

"The flagstaff was hoisted with the assistance of two cranes and finally secured atop the main square using a tower crane," he said. Engineers from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Tata Projects, along with Trustee Anil Mishra and several team members, were present during the event to oversee the process.

The addition of the 42-foot flagstaff now elevates the total height of the temple, including the spire and Kalash, to over 200 feet. Previously, the temple's spire alone stood at 161 feet tall.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra's official handle on X posted, "Today, on Vaishakh Shukla Dwitiya, Vikrami Samvat 2082, i.e. 29 April 2025, Tuesday, at 8 AM, the flag pole was installed on the main shikhar of the Mandir. The height of the flag pole is 42 feet."

Ayodhya: A 42-foot-high flagstaff (Dhwajdand) was ceremoniously installed atop the main spire (shikhar) of the Lord Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday, a day before Akshay Tritiya. The installation coincided with Vaishakh Shukla Dwitiya and Parshuram Jayanti.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, supervising the ritual proceedings, said that the installation process began at 6.30 am and was completed by 8 am. Rai ensuring all traditional rites were observed.

"The flagstaff was hoisted with the assistance of two cranes and finally secured atop the main square using a tower crane," he said. Engineers from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Tata Projects, along with Trustee Anil Mishra and several team members, were present during the event to oversee the process.

The addition of the 42-foot flagstaff now elevates the total height of the temple, including the spire and Kalash, to over 200 feet. Previously, the temple's spire alone stood at 161 feet tall.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra's official handle on X posted, "Today, on Vaishakh Shukla Dwitiya, Vikrami Samvat 2082, i.e. 29 April 2025, Tuesday, at 8 AM, the flag pole was installed on the main shikhar of the Mandir. The height of the flag pole is 42 feet."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SRI RAM JANMABHOOMI TEMPLEAYODHYA RAM TEMPLEFLAGSTAFF INSTALLED ON RAM TEMPLE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.