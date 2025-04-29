42-Foot Flagstaff Installed On Lord Ram Temple In Ayodhya Ahead Of Akshay Tritiya

Ayodhya: A 42-foot-high flagstaff (Dhwajdand) was ceremoniously installed atop the main spire (shikhar) of the Lord Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday, a day before Akshay Tritiya. The installation coincided with Vaishakh Shukla Dwitiya and Parshuram Jayanti.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, supervising the ritual proceedings, said that the installation process began at 6.30 am and was completed by 8 am. Rai ensuring all traditional rites were observed.

"The flagstaff was hoisted with the assistance of two cranes and finally secured atop the main square using a tower crane," he said. Engineers from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Tata Projects, along with Trustee Anil Mishra and several team members, were present during the event to oversee the process.

The addition of the 42-foot flagstaff now elevates the total height of the temple, including the spire and Kalash, to over 200 feet. Previously, the temple's spire alone stood at 161 feet tall.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra's official handle on X posted, "Today, on Vaishakh Shukla Dwitiya, Vikrami Samvat 2082, i.e. 29 April 2025, Tuesday, at 8 AM, the flag pole was installed on the main shikhar of the Mandir. The height of the flag pole is 42 feet."