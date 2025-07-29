'Flagrant Violation': J-K HC Orders Demolition Of Srinagar Complex Built During 2016 Unrest

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) to demolish an entire building complex raised in violation of sanctioned plans. The court said the construction was carried out by exploiting civil unrest in 2016 and in “flagrant violation” of building regulations.
The division bench of justices Sanjeev Kumar and Sanjay Parihar dismissed an appeal by two brothers, Mohamad Rafiq Sheikh and Bashir Ahmad Sheikh of Nowgam, who had sought to protect a large commercial structure they built by merging three separate sanctioned hostel/guest house buildings into one—without leaving the mandatory 30-feet setbacks between them.
The court refused to entertain pleas of leniency based on investments or fines paid, declaring: "It needs no emphasis that the maxim, ‘he who seeks equity must do equity’. A citizen who approaches the court of law seeking enforcement of his rights must also be told to perform his duties... A person guilty of flagrant violation of rule of law cannot complain that he is not being fairly treated."
The appellants had argued that since they belonged to the same family and owned 18 kanals of land, combining the buildings into one commercial structure should not be treated as a major violation. Their counsel, senior advocate Altaf Haqani, pleaded with the court that the structure could be saved if penalized with a higher fine.
But the bench refused. "They knew that different considerations would prevail if they apply for building permission for raising the construction of a Hotel, and, therefore, devised a plan to hoodwink the authorities," the court observed, accusing the petitioners of "taking the benefit of disturbances during the year 2016."
The structure, the court noted, had a total construction area of nearly 80,000 square feet, as against the sanctioned plinth area of 36,636 square feet—resulting in a 200% violation, mostly on the mandatory setbacks.
In 2017, the Jammu and Kashmir Special Tribunal had compounded the violations for a fee of Rs 21.48 lakh and set aside the demolition notice issued by the SDA. However, the writ court in 2023 overturned the tribunal’s order, declaring the violations to be non-compoundable under the 1998 and 2001 Building Regulations.
Affirming that view, the High Court bench stated: "Whether under the 1998 Regulations or the Revised 2001 Regulations, the construction raised on the prescribed setbacks is not an offence of minor nature and therefore not compoundable."
The court further ruled that the tribunal had no authority to condone such serious infractions: "The Tribunal has not appreciated the entire matter in the correct perspective and appears to have been swayed by the considerations which are antithetic to rendering justice in the matter in accordance with law."
The court did not spare the SDA either. While ordering immediate demolition, it noted: "Not even for a while are we ruling out the active connivance of officers/officials of the SDA... They permitted the appellants to indulge in large-scale violations."
Calling for accountability, the bench directed the administration to take a "fresh look at the Regulations to make provision for penalizing officers responsible for allowing construction in flagrant violation of permission."
It also directed the Registry to send a copy of the judgment to the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir. The bench, in its 31-page judgment, acknowledged that many illegal constructions exist across Srinagar but declared that this case would serve as the starting point for enforcement. "The argument that there are similar structures with much larger violations will not dissuade us. A beginning must be made today and now."
The SDA has been directed to complete the demolition within two months and file a compliance report with the court. "The Srinagar Development Authority is directed to carry out the demolition of the violation even if it entails demolition of the entire structure and submit a report to this Court within a period of two months. The report submitted by the SDA shall be placed before an appropriate Bench for consideration and passing further orders."
In a city choked with traffic, overwhelmed by unregulated growth, and scarred by the floods of 2014, the court's ruling rings as both a warning and a call to action.
"The Srinagar City has lost its charm and beauty. If this is how they are presenting Srinagar to the outside tourists and pilgrims, we would be doing great disservice to the tourism and hospitality sector besides making the life of its citizens miserable by chaotic traffic jams, pollution and haphazard growth of the City."
