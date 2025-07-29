ETV Bharat / bharat

'Flagrant Violation': J-K HC Orders Demolition Of Srinagar Complex Built During 2016 Unrest

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) to demolish an entire building complex raised in violation of sanctioned plans. The court said the construction was carried out by exploiting civil unrest in 2016 and in “flagrant violation” of building regulations.

The division bench of justices Sanjeev Kumar and Sanjay Parihar dismissed an appeal by two brothers, Mohamad Rafiq Sheikh and Bashir Ahmad Sheikh of Nowgam, who had sought to protect a large commercial structure they built by merging three separate sanctioned hostel/guest house buildings into one—without leaving the mandatory 30-feet setbacks between them.

The court refused to entertain pleas of leniency based on investments or fines paid, declaring: "It needs no emphasis that the maxim, ‘he who seeks equity must do equity’. A citizen who approaches the court of law seeking enforcement of his rights must also be told to perform his duties... A person guilty of flagrant violation of rule of law cannot complain that he is not being fairly treated."

The appellants had argued that since they belonged to the same family and owned 18 kanals of land, combining the buildings into one commercial structure should not be treated as a major violation. Their counsel, senior advocate Altaf Haqani, pleaded with the court that the structure could be saved if penalized with a higher fine.

But the bench refused. "They knew that different considerations would prevail if they apply for building permission for raising the construction of a Hotel, and, therefore, devised a plan to hoodwink the authorities," the court observed, accusing the petitioners of "taking the benefit of disturbances during the year 2016."

The structure, the court noted, had a total construction area of nearly 80,000 square feet, as against the sanctioned plinth area of 36,636 square feet—resulting in a 200% violation, mostly on the mandatory setbacks.

In 2017, the Jammu and Kashmir Special Tribunal had compounded the violations for a fee of Rs 21.48 lakh and set aside the demolition notice issued by the SDA. However, the writ court in 2023 overturned the tribunal’s order, declaring the violations to be non-compoundable under the 1998 and 2001 Building Regulations.

Affirming that view, the High Court bench stated: "Whether under the 1998 Regulations or the Revised 2001 Regulations, the construction raised on the prescribed setbacks is not an offence of minor nature and therefore not compoundable."