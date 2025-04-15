ETV Bharat / bharat

Flagging Off Kashmir’s First Vande Bharat Train Delayed As PM Modi postpones Jammu Visit

A Vande Bharat train ahead of its official flag-off to Kashmir, now delayed following the postponement of Prime Minister Modi’s Jammu visit. ( Etv Bharat )

Srinagar: The long-awaited maiden direct train to Kashmir will see further delay as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Jammu has been postponed, said a senior railway official on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister was expected to flag off the first direct Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar on April 19. Chief Area Manager (CAM) Kashmir Saqib Yousuf Yatoo confirmed to ETV postponement of the PM’s visit without citing the new dates for the inauguration.

The reason for the postponement of the visit could not be ascertained. Spread over 270 kilometres, the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) is awaiting formal inauguration for the rail link. In the run-up to Modi’s scheduled visit, preparations were underway with mock drills and trail run of the Vande Bharat carried out.

The PM was expected to arrive at Udhampur from where he was scheduled to fly to Chenab Railway Bridge world’s tallest railway bridge. In January, the Commissioner of Railways Safety (CRS) in a seven-page authorisation document gave the nod to commercial train operations on the Katra-Reasi corridor with certain conditions.

The entire rail project is executed in four phases comprising Udhampur-Katra (completed in July 2014), Banihal-Qazigund (completed in June 2013), Qazigund-Baramulla (in phases by 2009), and Katra-Banihal, which is the most formidable leg of the project.