Fixing Final Deadline on January 31, 2026: SC On Maharashtra Local Body Polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would not entertain excuses, while fixing January 31, 2026, as the final deadline for conducting all local body elections in Maharashtra, and made it crystal clear that it is a one-time concession without any possibility of any further extension. Since 2022, local body elections in Maharashtra have been stalled due to litigation over reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench stressed on the essence of grassroots democracy through periodical elections elections, and added that all Zila Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and municipalities must be completed within the stipulated time frame. The bench minced no words in criticising the state election commission (SEC) for failing to comply with earlier timelines.

The bench, in its order, said, "Elections of all local bodies…shall be conducted by January, 2026. No further extension shall be granted to the state or the state election commission". The bench said if there is any other logistic assistance required, SEC should move before it before October 31, 2025, and the ongoing delimitation exercise must be concluded by October 31, 2025.

The bench made it clear to concerned authorities that they cannot cite delimitation as a ground to postpone elections. “We are constrained to observe that SEC has failed to take prompt action for compliance of this court's directions in the prescribed time schedule," said the bench.