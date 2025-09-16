Fixing Final Deadline on January 31, 2026: SC On Maharashtra Local Body Polls
Since 2022, local body elections in Maharashtra have been stalled due to litigation over reservation for Other Backward Classes
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would not entertain excuses, while fixing January 31, 2026, as the final deadline for conducting all local body elections in Maharashtra, and made it crystal clear that it is a one-time concession without any possibility of any further extension. Since 2022, local body elections in Maharashtra have been stalled due to litigation over reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench stressed on the essence of grassroots democracy through periodical elections elections, and added that all Zila Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and municipalities must be completed within the stipulated time frame. The bench minced no words in criticising the state election commission (SEC) for failing to comply with earlier timelines.
The bench, in its order, said, "Elections of all local bodies…shall be conducted by January, 2026. No further extension shall be granted to the state or the state election commission". The bench said if there is any other logistic assistance required, SEC should move before it before October 31, 2025, and the ongoing delimitation exercise must be concluded by October 31, 2025.
The bench made it clear to concerned authorities that they cannot cite delimitation as a ground to postpone elections. “We are constrained to observe that SEC has failed to take prompt action for compliance of this court's directions in the prescribed time schedule," said the bench.
The bench was apprised that the local body elections were beset with several issues: non-availability of electronic voting machines (EVMs), due to board exams school's premises would not be available for election purpose, and also there is shortage of staff to conduct the polls.
Regarding EVMs, the bench directed the SEC to make arrangements and file a compliance affidavit by November 30, and, on board exams scheduled in March 2026, it said the exam schedule cannot form a basis for delaying elections. The bench said it is not keen to entertain these excuses, while fixing the deadline for the local body polls. The bench said elections cannot be delayed if amendments to include or exclude certain OBC communities were considered at a later stage.
The apex court in May, this year, had passed an interim order directing that polls be conducted as per the OBC quota regime that existed prior to the Banthia Commission report of July 2022.
