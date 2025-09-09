‘Fixing A Time Schedule, The Biggest Risk Court Takes More Than Anybody’, SC During Presidential Reference Hearing
A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai is hearing submissions on the presidential reference.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 9, 2025 at 9:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it fears that courts were dragged into a situation where the legislative process is completely monitored and controlled through processes of the court and added, “fixing a time schedule, the biggest risk court takes more than anybody…”. However, the apex court emphasized that there will be some expectation from the governor to act within a reasonable time, rather than keeping the bills pending endlessly, and added, “when a bill has come to him, he has to do something or the other…”.
A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, PS Narasimha, and AS Chandurkar, is hearing submissions on the presidential reference, which raised constitutional questions on whether the court can impose timelines for governors and the president to deal with bills passed by state assemblies.
Punjab says the governor is not the constitutional filter
On the eighth day of hearing on presidential reference, the CJI asked, if the president sends back the bill to the Parliament and it comes back as it is, then the president has no option but to give his assent. A similar analogy applies when the bill is sent to the governor, who asks the bench. Senior advocate Arvind Datar, representing the Punjab government, agreed with the observation of the bench and added, “because the governor is not the constitutional filter to say alright, it is an unconstitutional provision…governor, in serious advice, can only say please rethink”.
Datar said the scope of Article 200 of the Constitution, the part reserving the bill for consideration of the president, can be read with Article 213. Article 200 provides for the powers of the governor regarding bills passed by the state legislature, allowing them to either assent to the bill, withhold assent, return the bill for reconsideration or reserve the bill for the consideration of the president.
SC says the court takes the biggest risk in fixing a time schedule
The bench observed that though the apex court in various matters has laid down guidelines but such directions often become the basis for further litigation.
The bench pointed out that in medical admission cases, every year, timelines are fixed, but every year, fresh applications are moved before the court seeking an extension.
Justice Narasimha observed that “the court will have applications from stakeholders saying that the time is coming to an end…our fear is you are dragging the court into a situation where the legislative process is getting completely monitored and controlled through processes of the court”.
“There is a requirement for the legislative process to be completed within a time, but to fix a time schedule, the biggest risk the court takes more than anybody…”, said Justice Narasimha.
Data, drawing the court’s attention to Article 200, argued that the draftsman has made it “as soon as possible”, and “Now I ask myself this question, if as soon as possible is creating problems in a working situation. Mr K K Venugopal (senior advocate who represented the Kerala government) said in 23 states it is immediate and in five states it is taking six months, seven months, two years, and three years (the delay by the governor in giving assent on bills).
“What is the power of the court to say as soon as possible shall mean an outer limit of six months, what is wrong with that?” said Data, adding that in the Tamil Nadu governor case, the division bench said it is not done in six months, and then the state can approach the court. Datar said court power is not fettered if they feel that as soon as possible is vague, and if as soon as possible was not there, then the situation would have been different.
Expectation from the governor to take action on the bill in a reasonable time
Justice Narasimha said there cannot be a constitutional logjam, “just because those words (as soon as possible) are there…”. Justice Nath said if as soon as possible were not there, then the governor would be expected to act in a particular time and in a reasonable time. “As soon as possible says alright expediency is there….there will be some expectation within a reasonable time…when a bill has come to him (the governor), he has to do something or the other”, said Justice Nath.
Datar said that when the Constitution makers from six weeks to make it as soon as possible, they always contemplated a definite timeline, and the bill cannot be kept endlessly pending with the governor. “You cannot touch the validity of the law (the correctness of the bill)”, observed the bench. Datar agreed with it and added that if the apex court interprets as soon as possible a period of three months or six months, then it is not unconstitutional.
Karnataka says the president and governors are only “titular heads”
In the morning session, senior advocate Gopal Subramanian, appearing for the Karnataka government, submitted that under the constitutional scheme, the president and governors are only “titular heads” and are bound to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers, both at the Centre and in the states.
Subramanian argued that Article 361 of the Constitution grants immunity to the president and the governor from any criminal proceedings, as they do not perform any executive function.
Subramanian, referring to various apex courts’ verdicts, argued that the satisfaction of the governor required for acting on bills passed by the assembly, and it is the satisfaction of the council of ministers. The bench asked him whether, under section 197 of the CrPC, which relates to prior sanction to prosecute public servants, the government would have to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers. Referring to the verdicts of the apex court, the senior counsel replied that it has been held that the governor acts independently of the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers and exercises its discretion with regard to section 197 of the CrPC.
The hearing in the matter would continue tomorrow.
