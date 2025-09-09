ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Fixing A Time Schedule, The Biggest Risk Court Takes More Than Anybody’, SC During Presidential Reference Hearing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it fears that courts were dragged into a situation where the legislative process is completely monitored and controlled through processes of the court and added, “fixing a time schedule, the biggest risk court takes more than anybody…”. However, the apex court emphasized that there will be some expectation from the governor to act within a reasonable time, rather than keeping the bills pending endlessly, and added, “when a bill has come to him, he has to do something or the other…”.

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, PS Narasimha, and AS Chandurkar, is hearing submissions on the presidential reference, which raised constitutional questions on whether the court can impose timelines for governors and the president to deal with bills passed by state assemblies.

Punjab says the governor is not the constitutional filter

On the eighth day of hearing on presidential reference, the CJI asked, if the president sends back the bill to the Parliament and it comes back as it is, then the president has no option but to give his assent. A similar analogy applies when the bill is sent to the governor, who asks the bench. Senior advocate Arvind Datar, representing the Punjab government, agreed with the observation of the bench and added, “because the governor is not the constitutional filter to say alright, it is an unconstitutional provision…governor, in serious advice, can only say please rethink”.

Datar said the scope of Article 200 of the Constitution, the part reserving the bill for consideration of the president, can be read with Article 213. Article 200 provides for the powers of the governor regarding bills passed by the state legislature, allowing them to either assent to the bill, withhold assent, return the bill for reconsideration or reserve the bill for the consideration of the president.

SC says the court takes the biggest risk in fixing a time schedule

The bench observed that though the apex court in various matters has laid down guidelines but such directions often become the basis for further litigation.

The bench pointed out that in medical admission cases, every year, timelines are fixed, but every year, fresh applications are moved before the court seeking an extension.

Justice Narasimha observed that “the court will have applications from stakeholders saying that the time is coming to an end…our fear is you are dragging the court into a situation where the legislative process is getting completely monitored and controlled through processes of the court”.

“There is a requirement for the legislative process to be completed within a time, but to fix a time schedule, the biggest risk the court takes more than anybody…”, said Justice Narasimha.

Data, drawing the court’s attention to Article 200, argued that the draftsman has made it “as soon as possible”, and “Now I ask myself this question, if as soon as possible is creating problems in a working situation. Mr K K Venugopal (senior advocate who represented the Kerala government) said in 23 states it is immediate and in five states it is taking six months, seven months, two years, and three years (the delay by the governor in giving assent on bills).