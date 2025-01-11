Five Youths From Hyderabad Drown In Kondapochamma Sagar Dam

Siddipet: Five youths hailing from Hyderabad drowned in the Kondapochamma Sagar Dam in Markur Mandal, here on Saturday, police said.

Seven youths reached the reservoir to spend some time. Five of them ventured into the reservoir to swim and drowned when the other two were clicking pictures from the bank. The youngsters, who visited the Konda Pochamma Temple in the district, reached the reservoir by taking a different route. Outsiders are not allowed entry into the reservoir, they said.

The victims have been identified as Dhanush (20), Lohit (17), Dineshwar (17), Jatin (17), and Srinivas (17). Among them, Dhanush and Lohit were brothers. Efforts are on to recover the bodies of the deceased.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed condolence over the incident and directed district officials to carry out relief works.

"Siddipet district…five youths drown in Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir The tragic death was shocking. I have ordered the authorities to immediately go to the scene and take rescue measures...and to deploy lifeguards to rescue the missing. I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the deceased and offer my deepest condolences to their families," he shared on X in Telugu.

Meanwhile, T Harish Rao, the BRS MLA from Siddipet condoled the deaths and urged the government to take measures to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies. He demanded ex-gratia of Rs 15 each to the kin of the dead.